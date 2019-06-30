The Nets are reportedly landing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a free agency grand slam

The Brooklyn Nets will sign both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency, according to reports.

The Nets had reportedly secured an agreement from Irving, and in the hours leading up to free agency, landed Durant.

The signings are a major win for the Nets, and a big turn of events, as the New York Knicks, for much of the 2018-19 season, had been the favorites to land both players.

The Brooklyn Nets will reportedly be among the big winners in NBA free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Durant will sign with the Nets once free agency begins. According to numerous reports, the Nets also secured an agreement from Kyrie Irving.

According to Wojnarowski, Durant will sign a four-year, $161 million contract and Irving will sign a four-year, $141 million contract.

The signings represent a major win for the Nets. Rumors all season long suggested the New York Knicks were the favorites to sign Durant and Irving. However, in recent weeks, reports indicated that the Nets were the favorites to land Irving. In the hours leading up to free agency, which officially begins at 6 P.M. ET on June 30, the Nets emerged as the favorites to land Durant. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported that there was “an undeniable vibe of confidence” from the Nets that they would land both Irving and Durant.

Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles. Reports leading up to free agency indicated that his market wasn’t affected by the injury.

According to reports, the Nets had some trepidation about signing Irving if Durant did not follow him. The Nets also had D’Angelo Russell, a 23-year-old, first-time All-Star, and some within the NBA world felt that re-signing Russell, at a lower price and younger age, would be a better move over only landing Irving. However, the Nets renounced the rights to Russell, making him an unrestricted free agent, as they grew closer to landing Irving.

The Nets’ free agency haul represent a major turnaround after the disastrous 2013 trade with the Boston Celtics. The Nets now boast one of the league’s most talented tandems in Durant and Irving, plus a sound infrastructure of players, including Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, and Rodions Kurucs.

Several of the NBA’s biggest free agents have already reportedly found homes, with Kemba Walker reportedly signing with the Celtics, Klay Thompson re-signing with the Golden State Warriors, and All-Star center Nikola Vucevic re-signing with the Orlando Magic.