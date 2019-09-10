Kevin Durant says he sometimes ’hates the NBA’ because of stuff that happens outside the games

Kevin Durant told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that sometimes he “hates the NBA” because of things that happen off the court.

One reason for that is the questions regarding his mental health and if he is happy.

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Other reasons for his frustration include the “circus of the NBA,” which causes players to “alter their minds about the game,” said Durant.

However, Durant knows he wouldn’t have the success he has endured without basketball.

It’s been three months since Kevin Durant injured his achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and over two months since he decided to sign a four-year, $164 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

As excited as he is about being in Brooklyn, Durant expressed frustrations with the process and the league in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“Some days I hate the NBA,” Kevin Durant told the WSJ.

One reason for that is the questions regarding his mental health. As Durant’s season with the Golden State Warriors was coming to a close and free agency was looming, there was speculation about how he felt. Even after signing with the Nets, many believed it was because he was unhappy with the Warriors.

“People are always like, Are you happy? It’s like, Yo, what the f— does that mean right now,” Durant said. “That was the whole thing this year: Is KD happy where he is?”

Speculation about his psyche is not the only thing that influences Durant’s feelings about the league. Other reasons are made up of things that occur off the court and outside the game.

“Some days I hate the circus of the NBA,” Durant said. “Some days I hate that the players let the NBA business, the fame that comes with the business, alter their minds about the game. Sometimes I don’t like being around the executives and politics that come with it. I hate that.”

Despite that, the 10-time All-Star knows he wouldn’t be where he is without it.

“Without basketball, I wouldn’t have done much on earth,” Durant said.