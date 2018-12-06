Kevin Hart deleted his tweets with homophobic slurs after being announced as the next Oscars host

caption Kevin Hart getting slimed at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Some of Kevin Hart’s homophobic tweets have been deleted after he was announced as the next Oscars host.

Hart has been widely criticized for his history of jokes that use “gay” and “f–” as insults.

Many of his other homophobic tweets remain online.

In a 2015 interview, Hart suggested he would “never apologize” for his anti-gay jokes.

Kevin Hart’s homophobic tweets have been deleted after the comedian-actor was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscar ceremony on Wednesday.

Hart was widely criticized this week after a Hollywood Reporter column floated him as a contender to host the Academy Awards ceremony, which will broadcast on February 24 on ABC. Hart has a long record of making homophobic jokes and insults, and several of his jokes with homophobic slurs resurfaced on Twitter.

And the Oscar for most homophobic host ever goes to… pic.twitter.com/fw9DTjSrhx — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZbYG6SI3Xm — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

Shortly after the announcement of his hosting role, either Hart or someone else controlling his Twitter account got to work deleting some of his controversial tweets, according to BuzzFeed News.

Many of Hart’s homophobic tweets remain online, including ones that use “gay” and “f–“ as insults.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, Hart suggested he would “never apologize” for his jokes that use gay people as a punchline.

“I’d never allow the public to win for something I know wasn’t malicious,” he said. “I think people take things so seriously. You send out a tweet – I’m not apologizing for that.”

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.