Kevin Hart says he’s definitely not going to host the Oscars this year

caption Kevin Hart. source REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Kevin Hart said that he will not be hosting the Oscars this year.

When asked if he will host the event, the comedian had a one-word answer: “No.”

Q: "Is there hope that you would host the #Oscars this year?"@KevinHart4real: NO. pic.twitter.com/ivwbW5ygUs — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2019

The comedian was originally selected to host the award show but stepped down just 48 hours later after his old homophobic tweets and jokes resurfaced.

“The offer was made, it was received, I was excited, things happened, it didn’t work out the way that it should have. Right now from a time perspective, I don’t have time,” Hart said of the timeline of events.

During the 10-minute interview on “GMA,” Hart did not directly apologize, saying he already did so on “The Ellen Show,” his radio show, on social media, and in the 2000’s when he first made the remarks.

“I’m not going to say anything else about it. You’re not going to hear me say anything else about it,” he said. “I’ve done all that I can do. That was done with hopes that people could hear and understand how heartfelt and authentic it was. If you didn’t, then I don’t know what to tell you or do. I don’t know what you’re looking for. So I’m over it.” Read more: CNN’s Don Lemon delivers emotional criticism of Kevin Hart’s ‘Ellen’ interview

In an interview on “The Ellen Show” that aired on Friday, Ellen DeGeneres said she forgave him and that he should reconsider hosting the Oscars. People were not happy about her blanket forgiveness, and the backlash online was swift.

At the time, Hart said he was “evaluating” the offer.

On Wednesday, Hart said that he would consider hosting the event in the future. “It’s hard to predict what can happen and I don’t want people to think that there’s a thing between me and the Academy because there isn’t,” he said. “The Academy – they’re amazing people. “

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.