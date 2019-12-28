Kevin Hart’s wife recounted how she found out he was cheating over social media while she was pregnant in a revealing new docuseries

caption Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish tearfully recounted finding out about the comedian’s cheating while she was pregnant in 2017 in a revealing new Netflix docuseries.

Parrish was sent a video of Hart and another woman over social media, before it publicly circulated amid an extortion scandal.

“Don’t F— This Up” offers an inside look at Hart’s personal and public scandals he became known for during his astronomical success as a comedian.

A new Netflix series rehashes comedian Kevin Hart’s most notable personal and public controversies over the course of six documentary-style episodes.

In one of the most revealing episodes of the series “Don’t F— This Up,” Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish tearfully recounted finding out about the comedian’s cheating over a direct message on social media sent by a stranger while she was around seven months pregnant.

Parrish said in late 2017 she was having breakfast when she opened a video of Hart and another woman on her phone.

“[I] immediately I just lost it,” Parrish says in the documentary. “I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?'”

Speaking over footage of paparazzi confronting her in public while she was still pregnant, Parrish recounts the public fallout of the scandal after the video surfaced on social media.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Parrish said of Hart. “Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'”

Hart initially laughed off the video in August 2017 before posting a video to Instagram in September 2017 after the video was at the center of an alleged extortion scam, apologizing to his wife and children for making “a bad error in judgment.”

It wasn’t until December 2017, one month after the couple’s son Kenzo was born, that the comedian confessed to cheating on “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

Since the scandal, Parrish said in the documentary that the comedian “is a better man now,” the couple has since moved on, and she looks forward to their family’s future.

“I’m happy that it kind of happened,” Parrish said through tears. “I get sensitive every time I talk about it. He’s f—ed up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better.”

The cheating saga is just one of Hart’s infamous controversies that a trailer says are explored in the show which is billed as exploring “the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role model, and a businessman” that “have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today.”

One of the other major infamous moments included in the docuseries is Hart’s Academy Award scandal, in which homophobic tweets posted by the comedian between 2009 and 2011 were resurfaced in the run-up to his hosting the 2019 Oscars award show.

Hart attracted waves of criticism in the scandal, after he appeared determined to shut down further comments and questions on his past tweets.

The series premiered in its entirety on December 27.

