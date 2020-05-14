Kevin Jonas says the Jonas Brothers’ new song ‘X’ is ‘constantly in my head’ and explains why now is the perfect time for fans to hear new music

Kevin Jonas spoke to Insider about what fans can expect from the Jonas Brothers’ two new songs called “Five More Minutes” and “X” with Colombian singer Karol G, which will both be released on Friday.

The musician, who’s promoting his partnership with the activity-based video-calling app Caribu, told us that he keeps finding himself singing “X” to himself because that’s how much he enjoys it.

“For me to be singing my own music to myself is surprising, so I’m excited for the song to get out to people,” he said.

He also described “Five More Minutes,” which the band performed a portion of at the Grammys, as “one of my favorite songs in this body of work that we have.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to release two new songs on Friday, “Five More Minutes” and “X” with Colombian singer Karol G, and Kevin Jonas says the tracks will hopefully bring some positivity to fans’ lives.

“The new single ‘X’ is a song that I’m so excited about,” Jonas, who’s promoting his partnership with the activity-based video-calling app Caribu, told us.

The 32-year-old singer said the way he feels about the collaboration is reminiscent of how he felt about the band’s hit 2019 track called “Sucker,” which marked their musical comeback after a six-year hiatus.

“I can honestly say there was only one other time where I had a song of ours constantly in my head,” Jonas said. “It was ‘Sucker’ and ‘What a Man Gotta Do,’ but ‘Sucker’ specifically just kind of stayed there as kind of an earworm.”

“I guess because I’ve been watching promo videos and other things that are all gonna be going out and other things that we’re going to be doing, I’ve been hearing this a little bit and I am singing it to myself,” Jonas added. “And for me to be singing my own music to myself is surprising, so I’m excited for the song to get out to people.”

Since returning in 2019, the Jonas Brothers (comprised of Jonas and his siblings Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas) dropped their fifth studio album titled “Happiness Begins,” went on tour, and released two documentaries on Amazon Prime Video.

They kicked off 2020 by releasing a song called “What a Man Gotta Do” with an accompanying music video filled with references to iconic movies, and performing the track at the Grammys in January.

In addition to singing “What a Man Gotta Do” onstage, the band also performed a small portion of “Five More Minutes” and confirmed that a new album was on the way.

“Five More Minutes” and “X” were both featured in their tour documentary called “Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film,” which was released in April.

“I think ‘Five More Minutes’ is one of my favorite songs in this body of work that we have,” Jonas told us. “It was written at our writing camp when we went away as a group with all of our friends and it’s just fantastic. It feels good, it’s an amazing song.”

Ask and you shall receive… X and 5 More Minutes are dropping this Friday 5/15! #XV https://t.co/zdtow5sd8R pic.twitter.com/a7hLoK4XCF — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 12, 2020

Although the Jonas Brothers have yet to reveal a date for their upcoming album, the band thought that fans could use their music to bring some joy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope people know that the reason we’re releasing music now is because we want them to have new music in their lives,” Jonas said. “We want them to be able to enjoy music. And that’s something that can bring a lot of people together and it could be positive.”

“So hopefully us being able to continue to release from afar will keep the fans going and excited and keep doing their thing.”