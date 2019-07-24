Kevin Jonas’ daughters made an adorable video congratulating their dad and uncles on their VMA nominations

caption From left to right: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. source Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Jonas’ daughters (Alena and Valentina) congratulated the Jonas Brothers on their MTV VMAs nominations with an adorable video shared by Danielle Jonas (Kevin’s wife of 10 years).

In the video, the two children said: “Congratulations uncle Joe and uncle Nick and daddy! We love you! Peace out!”

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for four awards at the 2019 VMAs: artist of the year, video of the year, song of the year, and best pop.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin’s wife of 10 years, shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday showing daughters Alena (born in 2014) and Valentina (born in 2016). In the post, the children said in unison: “Congratulations uncle Joe and uncle Nick and daddy! We love you! Peace out!”

The nominees for the 2019 MTV VMAs – which will take place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 – were revealed on Tuesday. In addition to earning a nod for artist of the year, the Jonas Brothers’ hit track “Sucker” helped them nab three other nominations: video of the year, song of the year, and best pop.

The Jonas Brothers rose to fame in the mid-2000s with tracks like “Year 3000,” “When You Look Me In the Eyes,” and “S.O.S” and frequent projects with Disney Channel.

They eventually split in 2013 and made a comeback in 2019 with the release of “Sucker,” an Amazon documentary called “Chasing Happiness,” and an album titled “Happiness Begins.”