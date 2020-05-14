Kevin Jonas reveals how he’s been spending quality time with his family while self-isolating at home and his ‘one wish’ for Father’s Day

caption Kevin Jonas in February 2020. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an interview with Insider, Kevin Jonas spoke about his partnership with the activity-based video-calling app Caribu, how he’s been making the most of his time at home with his family, and his plans for Father’s Day.

The father of two said that he’s been doing plenty of crafts with his two daughters, in addition to regularly reading bedtime stories.

He’s “not really sure” how his family plans on celebrating Father’s Day, but he hopes that families most affected by the coronavirus pandemic are “safe and that they’re taken care of.”

“I was gone for a long period of time last year, for an extended period of time, because of the tour and all of that stuff,” Jonas, who’s promoting his partnership with the activity-based video-calling app Caribu, told us. “I wasn’t able to be home as much as I would have liked. Now, that being the case, it’s really nice that we get to really spend time as a family.”

Jonas has been making the most of his time at home by doing a variety of activities with his family

Jonas has been self-isolating in New Jersey with wife Danielle Jonas and daughters Alena and Valentina amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to juggling parenting and new Jonas Brothers projects, the 32-year-old musician has also assumed a role as a teacher, and he has a newfound appreciation for educators.

“I think the big thing that I’ve learned is just how much patience teachers must have, because I am learning how important that job is and how grateful I am to them,” he said. “So they are true superheroes, and we love you. To all the teachers out there trying to do it from home, work and do their job, it does not go unnoticed, I can tell you that much.”

Jonas went on to say that he and his kids have “been doing so many crafts” and baking.

“My daughter loves to bake,” he said. “I think Alena actually wants to grow up and be a baker. She watches videos of cake baking and she just pretends like she can do it herself. And then we walk in to her trying to make pancakes by herself in the morning like yesterday, which was a new one.”

Jonas added that “luckily, she only was making the batter and not using the stove yet, so at least she knew she wasn’t allowed to do that. But there was lots of milk, lots of flour, and lots of egg all over the floor and everywhere.”

The singer has also been using Caribu to help his daughters stay in touch with relatives in different locations

Caribu offers video calls, plenty of stories for children to read, games (which Jonas’ daughters love), coloring pages, educational activities, and other features.

“With everything that’s been going on in the world, this has now become such a tool for not only me when I was away, but for so many families that are separated and they want to still be connected to the kids in their lives,” Jonas told us.

Jonas said that both his and Danielle’s parents have been using the app to read stories to Alena and Valentina.

“It’s a great way to spend family time together when there’s not much that’s happening,” he said. “It has been a lifesaver.”

The father of two started utilizing Caribu to stay in touch with his daughters while on the Happiness Begins Tour in 2019 with the Jonas Brothers

caption Kevin Jonas performing with the Jonas Brothers in London in February 2020. source KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx

Jonas said that he had the idea for a similar app, unaware that Caribu existed.

“I had so many nights where I would be reading to my girls and it just became really difficult because I didn’t always have books they wanted to read,” Jonas said of trying to connect with his daughters while on the road. “I was literally there holding the book up to me on a camera trying to read it, they’re not seeing the pages, it didn’t make any sense.”

After discovering Caribu, Jonas and his kids downloaded the app, and “it completely changed the bedtime ritual for me from afar.”

“Out of necessity, there was the perfect partnership,” the 32-year-old singer told us, explaining that using the app to read with his children became “a weekly thing.”

Jonas is working with Caribu to celebrate the 75th anniversary of ‘Thomas & Friends,’ which is fitting since he has a personal connection to the beloved franchise

For decades “Thomas & Friends” has entertained kids through books, movies, and toys.

Jonas, who’s participating in Caribu’s Read-Aloud series throughout May, said that “as a kid, I loved reading so much.” Plus, the brand’s engines with the wooden tracks for kids to assemble “was a big part of my life.”

“Anything I grew up with that is still relevant and still important, I always tried to incorporate with what we do with our kids,” he added.

Jonas said that his daughters also share his love for reading.

“Because there are two of them and they are very, very opinionated, every other time we do it, Alena gets to pick one, Valentina gets to pick the book for the night, and then I end up reading two books every night, plus another one,” he said.

This Father’s day, Jonas has ‘one wish’

The musicians said that for Mother’s Day, they celebrated from a safe distance outside with Danielle’s family. For the upcoming holiday, he’s “not really sure” how they plan on spending the day.

“If I could have one wish, it would be that hopefully the families that are dealing with [COVID-19] and dealing with everything that’s been going on in the world, that they are getting through and that they’re safe and that they’re taken care of,” he said.

“I’ve been very lucky and we’ve been very healthy so far,” he continued. “I can’t even really think about that, knowing how much is going into the daily effort for all the first responders and the people working so diligently to keep us all safe.”