Kevin Plank, who founded Under Armour in his grandmother’s basement, is stepping down as the company’s CEO. Here’s how the billionaire makes and spends his money.

caption Founder and CEO of Under Armour Kevin Plank speaks during an IBM keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 6, 2016. source Reuters/Steve Marcus

Kevin Plank founded Under Armour, a leading athletic-wear brand, 23 years ago in his grandmother’s basement.

On October 22, Under Armour announced that Plank would be stepping down from his role as CEO and will be replaced by COO Patrik Frisk on January 1.

Plank will become the executive chairman and brand chief.

Plank has a net worth of $1.8 billion. Here’s a look at how he built Under Armour and how he spends his money.

In a Tuesday morning statement, Under Armour announced that the company’s founder, Kevin Plank, would be stepping down as CEO, effective January 1. He will be replaced by Patrik Frisk, the company’s current president and chief operating officer.

According to the statement, Plank will become the executive chairman and brand chief at Under Armour, a company he founded in his grandmother’s Washington D.C. basement in 1996.

“Patrik is the right person to serve as Under Armour’s next CEO,” Plank said in a statement. “As my partner during the most transformative chapter in our history, he has been exceptional in his ability to translate our brand’s vision into world-class execution by focusing on our long-term strategy and re-engineering our ecosystem through a strategic, operational and cultural transformation.”

Keep reading for a look at how Kevin Plank, who is worth $1.8 billion, built Under Armour and established his wealth – and how he spends it.

According to Forbes, Kevin Plank has a net worth of $1.8 billion. In 1996, Plank founded Under Armour; on October 22, he announced that he would be stepping down from his role as the company’s CEO.

source Getty/Brad Barket

According to an April 2017 report from The Wall Street Journal’s Sara Germano, Plank has taken an annual nominal salary of $26,000. According to the same report, Under Armour paid more than $73 million in 2016 to companies controlled by Plank.

Source: Under Armour, Forbes

Plank’s road to Under Armour began after getting kicked out of a Washington D.C. prep school.

source J. Meric/Getty Images

Plank, the youngest of five brothers, was kicked out of Georgetown Prep, a private Jesuit high school outside Washington D.C., for being involved in “an alcohol-fueled brawl” during his sophomore year.

He then attended St. John’s College High, another Catholic prep school in the area, where he played football. He graduated at 17, and instead of going directly to college, he went to a military academy known for producing top football talent for one year.

Plank became a walk-on at the University of Maryland in College Park; it was there that he started focusing on the material of his football uniform.

As Business Insider previously reported, he couldn’t stand the way his cotton T-shirts became drenched up with sweat and bunched up under his gear, even though they were on trend for the 1990s.

In 1996, Plank developed the first prototype of a skin-tight base layer made from a sweat-wicking synthetic fabric. He started the entire operation in his grandmother’s D.C. basement.

source Under Armour

In a 2014 interview with the Washington Post, Plank said “I had about $15,000 in cash, and I had established pretty good credit. I had about $40,000 in credit cards,” when asked about how he financed the company early on.

Source: Business Insider

Plank was able to get his business off the ground by selling his shirts to his football-playing contacts.

source Under Armour Facebook

In the company’s first year, 1996, it saw $17,000 in sales.

It wasn’t long before college and professional players were wearing Under Armour; the company sales exceeded $200 million by 2004.

As the brand grew, Plank successfully positioned Under Armour through a variety of celebrity endorsements. Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Cam Newton, and Misty Copeland are all tied to Under Armour.

caption Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers quarterback, sports Under Armour cleats. source Grant Halverson/Getty

Source: The New Yorker

As Business Insider has previously reported, Plank has been known not to name his competition directly. However, Under Armour has grown to be comparable to other mainstay athletic brands like Nike and Adidas.

While Under Armour’s initial growth was rapid, it has slowed as of recent.

As Haley Peterson reported for BI, the company’s revenue in 2018 grew just 4% over the previous year to $5.2 billion. For comparison, Nike grew 7.5% to $39.1 billion in its 2019 fiscal year.

Recently, Plank worked directly with Richard Branson to design and develop spacesuits for Virgin Galactic.

source Under Armour

“I have followed Under Armour’s progress through a personal friendship with its CEO, Kevin Plank and via the great relationships it has established over the years with various Virgin companies,” Branson explained of the partnership in a January statement.

“I’ve loved its determination to push technical boundaries in order to improve performance, so could not have been more pleased when Kevin and his talented teams stepped up to the considerable task of creating a range of space apparel and performance programmes for Virgin Galactic,” Branson continued.

In 2017, Plank sparked controversy after he praised President Trump in an interview.

source Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In an interview with CNBC, Plank said: “To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country.”

The comment caused waves and Under Armour ultimately issued a statement saying: “We engage in policy, not politics.”

On other topics, however, Plank publicly disagreed with Trump. When the president referred to Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess,” Plank took to Instagram to defend Under Armour’s homebase.

Plank lives outside of Baltimore, Maryland with his wife of 16 years and their two children.

caption Plank, his wife, and their son at the Kentucky Derby in 2004. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

In February, The Wall Street Journal reported that sources had indicated that Plank had a very close relationship with an MSNBC anchor, Stephanie Ruhle. Ruhle and Plank had traveled together on his private jet and she had given him input on business matters, The Journal reported, citing executives and people familiar with the matter.

Plank and Ruhle alike declined to comment for the Journal’s article. “Mr. Plank and Ms. Ruhle are friends,” Under Armour’s senior vice president of communications, told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

At one point, Plank’s family listed the most expensive home in Washington D.C.

source Homevisit

The completely renovated, 12,200-square-foot, eight-bedroom Georgetown mansion was put on the market in 2015 for $29.5 million, making it the most expensive home in D.C.

It did not sell and was put back on the market earlier this month at a 17% price cut for $24.5 million. The family does not live in the home and is selling, according to the Washington Business Journal, because they do not use it as often as initially anticipated.

The family lives outside of Baltimore, near Under Armour’s headquarters. According to the Baltimore Sun, they were also building a home nearby, but construction was halted for unknown reasons last fall.

As The Wall Street Journal reported in February, Plank owns a company that leases a black Gulfstream jet to Under Armour.

caption A mockup of the Gulfstream G700 is unveiled during a news conference at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas. source Reuters

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Khadeeja Safdar, Plank “also uses the same aircraft for private travels.”

While it’s unclear what model Gulfstream the company owns, a new Gulfstream G700 just revealed in Las Vegas will have a list price of $75 million.

The family also has a privately held investment company called Plank Industries. Its holdings include an award-winning whiskey company.

source Shutterstock.com

According to the company’s website, Plank Industries has holdings across several industries, including thoroughbred racing, hospitality, food and beverage, and commercial real estate.

Their company’s key holding is Sagamore Spirit, a rye whiskey company that was named the world’s best rye whiskey at San Francisco’s World Spirits Competition.

Plank also owns Sagamore Racing Farm, a thoroughbred farm and training ground in Maryland previously owned by the Vanderbilts. He purchased and restored the farm in 2007.

source Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Source: Sagamore Racing

Plank is stepping down as CEO but will act as the executive chairman and brand chief at Under Armour. Current COO Patrik Frisk will take up the duties of CEO on January 1, 2020.

Source: Business Insider