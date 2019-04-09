Days after purchasing an $8 million private island, a man was accused of stealing household goods from Kmart

caption Andrew Lippi was arrested Friday. source Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man was arrested Friday on charges of stealing $300 worth of goods from Kmart.

Andrew Lippi had recently purchased a private island worth $8 million off the coast of Florida.

Lippi allegedly stole LED light bulbs, a bed skirt, and coffee makers.

He has been accused of purchasing a Keurig and trying to return it for a refund. However, employees later found a basketball inside the box instead of the coffeemaker.

Lippi denied the allegations and is due in court on April 18.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Andrew Lippi, 59, recently purchased Thompson Island off the coast of Key West for $8 million. But on Friday, the man from Key Haven, Florida, was arrested on charges of stealing $300 worth of goods from Kmart, ABC News reports.

According to a police report reviewed by the Miami Herald, Lippi stole $300 worth of goods between March 30 and April 5. He has been accused of stealing a Keurig coffeemaker, a Hamilton Beach coffeemaker, eight LED light bulbs, and a bed skirt.

Police also say that Lippi attempted to make false returns, per ABC News.

Read more: A thief in Pennsylvania stole more than $20,000 worth of Victoria Secret panties

For example, the man was apparently able to return the Keurig coffeemaker for a full refund. However, employees later found a basketball inside the box instead of the machine. Similarly, Lippi has been accused of replacing the $55 Hamilton Beach machine with a “much older” model, per ABC News.

Speaking with the Miami Herald Lippi called this a “commercial dispute.”

“It’s very complicated and I’d rather not get into it,” he told the newspaper.

According to police officers, Lippi denied all allegations.

“Lippi stated he did not change out any items prior to returning them,” the officer who made the arrest wrote in the police report seen by ABC News. “I asked Lippi about the Keurig coffee machine being replaced by a basketball, and he stated the clerk should have realized there was no coffee machine by the weight of the box. I asked Lippi about the light bulbs, and he stated he returned the light bulbs because he paid too much money for them and did not know how they were switched.”

Lippi was arrested on charges of grand theft Friday and released Saturday, records show. He is due in court on April 18.