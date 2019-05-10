Former NBA player Keyon Dooling says being in sports made it tougher to talk about his own sexual abuse

- source
- Red Table Talk/Facebook
- In a new video ahead of the upcoming episode of the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” former NBA player Keyon Dooling talks about the sexual abuse he says he experienced as a child.
- Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Dooling says that he was “in a very masculine industry” and he had “a lot of doubt and insecurities.”
- Dooling previously spoke out in a 2018 essay for The Players’ Tribune and said that his older brother’s friend molested him when he was seven years old.
- Watch the video below. The full episode will be available on Monday, May 13.
