KFC released a Cheetos Sandwich complete with fried chicken, Cheetos, and cheese sauce

This week KFC began testing a limited-edition chicken sandwich loaded with Cheetos.

The Cheetos sandwich is dressed with a special Cheetos sauce and a layer of the crunchy chip.

So far, the chain is only offering it to diners at restaurants in select cities in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia.

If you haven’t already broken your new year’s resolution to eat healthier, the new Cheetos Sandwich from KFC may just tempt you to do so.

On Tuesday, fast-food giant KFC announced their newest limited edition sandwich and it’s a match made in junk food heaven. The restaurant behind the iconic Double Down is teaming up with snack chip king Cheetos for an unbelievable dish you have to see to believe.

The Cheetos Sandwich is loaded with crunch. There’s a hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken fillet coated with special Cheetos sauce. The chicken is placed on a toasted bun loaded with mayonnaise and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

The sandwich is being tested in certain KFC locations

“Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fanbases loyal to each new creation,” a representative for the eatery said in a statement. “It only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds.”

According to the KFC spokesperson, The Cheetos Sandwich delivers a “blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite”

The sandwich is still in launch mode, so, unfortunately, they aren’t for sale at every KFC. Right now, you can only find them in Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, Roanoke, Virginia, Richmond, Virginia and Greenville, Georgia area KFC locations.

However, although it’s a limited offering, if this sandwich receives just as much attention as last year’s Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles, nationwide rollout could be in its future. Bon Appetit!

