KFC is rolling out its viral fried-chicken-and-doughnut sandwich nationwide

caption KFC’s Chicken & Donuts are now available nationwide. source Courtesy of KFC

KFC is finally launching Chicken & Donuts nationwide.

When the item was first tested in September 2019, fans went wild over it on Twitter.

It will be available as a sandwich or in a meal basket through March 16 or until supply runs out.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

KFC announced on Thursday that the chain is rolling out Chicken & Donuts nationwide.

The coveted and controversial item was first tested back in September 2019, causing a firestorm on Twitter. Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson tried the sugary special during its limited test run, and she was impressed, concluding that the Chicken & Donuts sandwich was “near-perfect.”

“Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer at KFC US, said in a press release. “It’s a finger lickin’ good dish filled with glaze and glory.”

The sweet-and-savory combination is available in two forms: sandwich and basket. The sandwich features a fillet of boneless fried chicken sandwiched between two fresh glazed doughnuts. The basket contains a deconstructed version of the sandwich, with boneless or bone-in chicken and one or two doughnuts.

Options range in price from $5.49 to $7.99 and will be available nationwide through March 16 or while supplies last.

KFC also plans to open a pop-up shop from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on February 22. The shop will be located at at 615 North La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, and the first 50 customers to line up will receive a free order of six tenders and six doughnuts. Customers can RSVP for free or attend the pop-up without a reservation.