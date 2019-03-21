KFC’s chicken and waffles are returning to menus across America

caption KFC’s chicken and waffles. source KFC

KFC is bringing its Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles back to menus nationwide this weekend.

Chicken and waffles were an immediate hit when KFC introduced the dish in November.

The dish will be available from late March to late April.

On Thursday, the chicken chain announced that Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles will roll out across the United States this Saturday. The dish, available as a basket meal and as a sandwich, will remain on menus until late April.

KFC first rolled out its Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles nationally in November. The menu item was an immediate success, with some locations selling out within two weeks, according to KFC.

“We expected people would love Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles when we launched it in 2018,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC’s US CMO, said in a statement. “But we underestimated how much love there would be, so we’re bringing it back just four months later. Too soon? Not a minute.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles use Liège-style waffles, a sweeter and doughier variation than classic American style waffles. A chicken and waffles basket meal will cost $5.49, while the sandwich costs $5.99.

“KFC’s use of the Liège-style waffle lent itself especially well to the sandwich, in my opinion,” INSIDER’s Anay Katyal reported in November. “The waffles’ density coupled with their sweetness complemented the chicken’s sweet and hot flavoring. I thought the sandwich’s flavor is unlike anything else on KFC’s menu.”