KFC is throwing weddings for 6 couples that come with a food truck and enough fried chicken to feed 200 guests

caption KFC is organizing and paying for six chicken-themed weddings for Australian couples. source KFC

KFC is planning to throw weddings for six chicken-loving couples this upcoming year – and it sounds cluckin’ awesome.

The fast food giant is offering to organize and pay for the chicken-themed weddings of six Australian couples who plan to get married between November 2019 and May 2020, according to the company’s wedding page.

Inspired by the sheer volume of marriage proposals that have taken place in KFC restaurants around the world, the fast food giant has promised to supply its famous fried chicken out of a KFC food truck along with chicken-themed decorations, activities, and more for each of the six weddings.

caption The fast food giant has promised to supply Colonel Sanders’ famous chicken out of the KFC food truck along with chicken-themed decorations, activities, and more for each of the weddings. source KFC

“Over the years we have heard of some incredible proposals from fans taking place in our restaurants in Australia and around the world,” Nikki Lawson, managing director at KFC Australia, said via a press release obtained by Fox News.

Selected couples will receive everything from an officiant to a photo booth, plus custom KFC buckets, music, and more at their KFC wedding.

caption Selected couples will receive everything from an officiant to a photo booth, custom KFC buckets, music, and more. source KFC

But Colonel Sanders isn’t paying the entire bill. KFC notes that it won’t cover costs for the venue, transportation, or alcohol – although it will bring along plenty of non-alcoholic beverages to help wash down the chicken.

In order to score a free reception, couples have to submit 200 words online by October 18 that describe why a KFC wedding would be their dream celebration.

caption Couples can enter for a chance to win a KFC-sponsored wedding by October 18. source KFC

A committee will then choose the six couples – who must be Australian residents who are over the age of 18 and already engaged – based on the creativity and originality of their responses.

Entries are open to couples “regardless of gender, sexual preference, religion, or age,” according to the company.

Read more: 36 food and drink names that you’re probably mispronouncing