We tried the chicken wings that KFC just added to its permanent menu and found them to be a total disappointment

No one asked for KFC to add chicken wings to its permanent menu, yet here they are.

KFC added chicken wings to its permanent menu on Thursday.

The wings are available in four flavors: Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and classic (without sauce.)

We gathered a team of taste testers to give these wings a subjective evaluation.

The verdict? We liked the Nashville Hot sauce, but aside from that, the wings were a total disappointment.

The chain announced on Wednesday that it would offer chicken wings nationwide beginning on Thursday, just as the football season gets into full swing.

Because it is our job to collectively taste every newfangled menu item that fast-food chains come up with, we assembled a council of chicken chompers to take on KFC’s newest creation.

Here’s how our feast unfolded:

We tried all four flavors: Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and classic (without sauce). They came with cups of ranch dipping sauce.

Buffalo is the classic chicken wing flavor, so naturally we went for those first. But at first glance, it was hard to tell which pieces were flat wings and which were drumsticks.

One taste tester noted the wing’s soggy texture and lumpy shape.

She was displeased by the soft, fatty skin and excess breading. The Buffalo sauce, too, wasn’t very spicy or flavorful.

We were also confused by the classic wings, which didn’t have any sauce on them. Aren’t sauce-less wings just regular KFC chicken?

Another tester dug into the Buffalo wings, but was immediately confounded by a technical difficulty.

Her wing was too wide for the ranch cup! Frustrated, this taste tester ultimately wrangled her wing into the cup lengthwise.

But even with a coating of sauce, she found the wings to be absolutely not worth the bite.

Another taste tester bit into a drumstick and was immediately off-put by the messy, fatty meat inside. However, we did concede that at least the wings weren’t tough and overcooked, which is a fairly common problem with chain restaurant wings.

Since the Buffalo wings weren’t spicy at all, we decided to go up a notch to the Nashville Hot.

These tasted slightly better. The sauce had a decent kick and was much more flavorful than the Buffalo. However, the chicken was still way too fatty.

We also felt that the breading was too loose, and that there was too much of it.

We like wings, but we’re not sure about KFC’s wings. The chain’s new creations are generally hit or miss, and this one was a definite miss.