KFC and Crocs teamed up on a pair of fried chicken Crocs, complete with chicken-scented drumstick charms on top

caption KFC and Crocs unveiled their shoe collaboration at Fashion Week on Tuesday. source Courtesy of KFC

KFC and Crocs unveiled fried chicken clogs at Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The clogs feature KFC bucket stripes, fried chicken imagery, and chicken-scented shoe charms.

Fans can buy them on Crocs.com for $59.99 once the shoes are released in the spring.

On Tuesday night, a new bird came home to roost at KFC: clogs.

KFC and Crocs unveiled their shoe collaboration at Fashion Week in New York City, when artist Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) wore a platform pair to the event.

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC US, said in a press release.

Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020. (https://t.co/oYeRikX5lX) pic.twitter.com/bAlyBbwMOX — KFC (@kfc) February 12, 2020

The clogs feature KFC bucket stripes, images of fried chicken, and chicken-scented Jibbitz drumstick charms on top. The charms, despite smelling like chicken, are not edible.

This spring, fans will be able to purchase a classic clog version of the platform shoes that MLMA wore at Fashion Week. The classic clogs will be sold on crocs.com for $59.99. Unfortunately, the platform bucket clogs that MLMA wore will not be available to the general public.

“As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we’re thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog,” Terence Reilly, Crocs’ senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in the press release.

Fans who want to be the first to get their hands on these finger lickin’ shoes can sign up at crocs.com/KFC to be alerted when the shoes become available in the spring.