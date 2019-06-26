A KFC franchise owner in a remote area of Australia thinks his restaurant is worthy of a Michelin star

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

The owner of a KFC franchise in a remote area of Australia thinks his restaurant is worthy of a Michelin star.

Sam Edelman, who runs an outpost for the popular American fried chicken company in the remote northern town of Alice Springs, Australia, has created an online campaign to earn the prestigious culinary award.

Edelman told news.com.au that the restaurant is worthy of a Michelin star because people drive “hundreds of kilometers” to eat at his remote location, making it a tourist draw.

It’s unclear if Edelman’s bid will be successful though, since Michelin does not publish a guide in Australia, but he hopes the stunt will drive some positive publicity towards his team and town.

Sam Edelman, who runs an outpost for the popular American fried chicken chain in the northern town of Alice Springs, Australia, created a Facebook group called “Kentucky Fried Chicken deserves a Michelin Star” last week in his bid for the crowning achievement of culinary success.

“Technically we meet the criteria … so let’s just see how we go!” the group’s description reads.

The Michelin guide is published each year and ranks restaurants around the world using a three-star rating system, which distinguishes restaurants that are “worth a stop”, “detour” or in the most impressive cases are worth a “special journey.” According to its website, ratings are based on five criteria, including food quality, mastery, personality, value, and consistency.

Michelin does not publish a guide in Australia and does not include Australian restaurants in its rating system.

Edelman told news.com.au that his restaurant fits the starring criteria because of the remote location of his store. He said customers have travelled “hundreds of kilometers” to eat the fried chicken at his KFC.

“We are the most remote KFC in the world,” he said. “We’re about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the next nearest KFC, and that’s why when I read about the criteria, I thought, ‘Hey, yeah we are unique.'”

Edelman, who has been with KFC for 20 years and became a franchise owner seven years ago, told news.com.au that he was inspired to start his campaign after watching Netflix’s Street Food, which highlights unique street vendors around the world. One episode featured an elderly vendor named Jay Fai, whose humble Bangkok street cart earned a Michelin star in 2017.

Edelman has consulted with a Michelin starred chef, who appeared skeptical of his bid. While Edelman told news.com.au that he wasn’t sure if his stunt would be successful, he hoped to bring some publicity to his team and to Alice Springs.

“Just because we are a franchise and considered fast food doesn’t mean it’s not good food,” he said.

INSIDER contacted Michelin and Edelman for comment, and we’ll update as necessary.