I tried KFC’s new fried-chicken-and-doughnut sandwich, and it’s a near-perfect answer to the craze over the sold-out Popeyes sandwich

KFC is testing a “Chicken and Donuts” menu in 40 restaurants that features fried chicken sandwiched between two glazed doughnuts.

I tried the new menu and I think KFC should roll it out nationwide.

KFC is testing a “Chicken and Donuts” menu that features pairings of glazed doughnuts and the chain’s classic fried chicken.

One of the new menu items is a fried-chicken-and-doughnut sandwich. Customers can also order a basket of fried chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts or add a doughnut to any meal for $1.

I tried the new menu at a KFC restaurant in a Chester, Virginia location, and I now think that KFC should make the chicken-and-doughnut sandwich available nationwide.

Here’s why:

I arrived at a KFC restaurant in Chester, Virginia around lunchtime on Wednesday.

The new menu was prominently advertised on signs outside the restaurant, at the entrance, and at the ordering counter.

I ordered a chicken-and-doughnut sandwich combo meal for $7.99 and a three-piece chicken-tender basket with a donut for $5.49.

My order was ready within three minutes. As soon as I opened the box containing the chicken-and-doughnut sandwich, my senses were overwhelmed with an intensely sweet smell of sugar.

The sandwich was piping hot — too hot to pick up. This is probably because the doughnuts had just come out of the fryer.

A KFC representative told Business Insider’s Kate Taylor that the doughnuts are shipped to restaurants already cooked.

When a customer orders them, the doughnuts are dipped in fryers and glazed.

Once the sandwich had cooled down a bit, I took a bite.

The savory flavoring of the chicken overpowered the sweetness of the doughnut in the best possible way.

The doughnut acted as a honey-sweet accent to the chicken, which was the main event.

Next, I tried the chicken-and-doughnut basket.

On their own, the doughnuts were a bit soggy and altogether unremarkable.

They were denser than a Krispy Kreme doughnut. Their taste resembled a fried-and-glazed potato roll. This consistency and flavor works really well when paired with chicken. But I probably wouldn’t order the doughnuts on their own.

I came away thinking that the chicken-and-doughnut sandwich could be a real hit, even with doughnuts that on their own are underwhelming.

I might not be alone. One KFC employee said the sandwiches are so popular that they are “flying out the window.”

If the recent craze over Popeyes sold-out chicken sandwich is any indication, Americans can’t get enough chicken sandwiches. And KFC’s chicken-and-doughnut creation would help feed that demand in a new and different way.