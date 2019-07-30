KFC is the latest fast food chain to jump into the taco game

- source
- KFC France
- KFC is the latest fast food chain to make a foray into the taco game.
- Its “Double Tacos” feature a double soft and crusty shell, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese, and classic KFC tenders.
- The new menu item is available for $8.86 (€7.95) with drinks and fries for a limited time.
- INSIDER spoke to Pierre Cailleau, head of sales and advertising at KFC France, about the new menu item.
Weeks after it debuted a chicken bucket that doubles as a lantern, KFC has become the latest fast food chain to make a foray into the taco game.
The chain’s new “Double Tacos” feature a double shell – a hard corn shell encased in a soft tortilla shell, similar to Taco Bell’s Cheesy Gordita Crunch – as well as classic KFC tenders, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh tomatoes, and melted cheddar cheese.
KFC’s new menu item is available for $8.86 (€7.95) with drinks and fries at participating locations in KFC France for a limited time.
“The Double Tacos are, for us, a game changer product to move on fast food,” Pierre Cailleau, head of sales and advertising of KFC France, told INSIDER.
“The Double Tacos are a bold KFC experience. For our consumers, this a new way to enjoy tacos while highlighting the best chicken in the world.”
Caillueau calls the Double Tacos “an exciting experience” and said that, so far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We have had really positive consumer feedback,” he added.
KFC France has also been advertising its new Crispy Tenders Hot Dog on its Instagram page, which are KFC crispy chicken tenders slathered in American cheese, onions, jalapenos, hot sauce, and mustard in a hot dog bun.
KFC isn’t the only fast food chain to try their luck in the taco business.
Companies including Jack in the Box and Burger King have both upped their taco game recently as well. Jack in the Box recently launched a miniature version of its beloved tacos, while Burger King brought back tacos for the first time in a decade.
