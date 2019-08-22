KFC rolls out a new mac and cheese bowl topped with extra cheese and fried chicken as the fast-food mac and cheese battle heats up

caption The next fast-food battlefront is mac and cheese. source KFC

KFC is adding mac and cheese bowls to the menu starting on August 26.

The bowl takes KFC’s mac and cheese and tops it with crispy popcorn chicken and a three-cheese blend.

KFC’s bowl joins Chick-fil-A’s new mac and cheese, ramping up the cheesy competition.

Forget the chicken sandwich wars. The next fast-food battlefront is mac and cheese.

On Thursday, KFC announced it is adding mac and cheese bowls to the menu starting on August 26. The bowls are a twist on KFC’s pre-existing bowl lineup, swapping a mashed potato base for mac and cheese.

KFC’s mac and cheese bowl takes the chain’s mac and cheese and tops it with crispy popcorn chicken and a three-cheese blend.

“Mac and Cheese has a cult-like following, and bowl food is a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC US CMO, said in a statement. “So, it made perfect sense to call up a favorite side dish to the big leagues, in a way that only we could, with Mac and Cheese Bowls.”

Fast-food menus are seeing a mac and cheese boom. Chick-fil-A recently added mac and cheese to its permanent menu, its first new side since 2017.

The arrival of Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese ruffled some feathers, with Boston Market implying it was a knockoff of Boston Market’s menu item.

Customer: Can I get something like Boston Market mac & cheese but mediocre? Other guys: My pleasure — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) August 19, 2019

“We’ve got something cooking at the moment – and not just in our rotisserie ovens – that will reward our biggest mac and cheese fans in a pretty massive way,” a Boston Market representative said in an email to Business Insider.