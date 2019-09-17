KFC is serving fried chicken sandwiched between 2 glazed doughnuts at dozens of locations, and people are freaking out

caption KFC’s Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts sandwich. source KFC

KFC is adding doughnuts to the menu alongside fried chicken at more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

Customers can order a combination of fried chicken and doughnuts, as well as a sandwich that wedges fried chicken between two glazed doughnuts.

The sandwich is already polarizing people on social media.

KFC is now serving doughnuts at dozens of locations.

On Tuesday, the fried-chicken chain announced that it was testing its “Chicken and Donuts” menu items for a limited time at more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

The options are a basket that pairs chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts, and a sandwich with a chicken fillet between two glazed doughnuts.

caption KFC’s basket with fried chicken and doughnuts. source KFC

The chicken-and-doughnut meal will cost $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two doughnuts. The sandwich is priced at $6, or as a combo meal for $8. KFC said customers can also add a doughnut – served hot – to any meal for $1.

KFC said in a press release that it was using the test to evaluate whether customers are craving chicken and doughnuts on a national scale.

According to a representative, the doughnuts will arrive at stores already cooked, and when a customer orders them, the doughnuts will be dipped in the fryers and glazed with a vanilla icing to ensure they are hot and fresh.

The fried-chicken/doughnut mashup is already polarizing people on social media.

Some saw the menu item as a dangerous option for KFC to offer.

Some people were intrigued.

Some blamed KFC’s new test on Popeyes’ recent super-successful chicken sandwich.

While many people were shocked by KFC’s chicken-and-doughnut sandwich, the concept isn’t entirely new. Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken, a chain in Chicago, serves a similar menu item, as does Sam’s Fried Chicken & Donuts in Houston.

KFC said in the press release that chicken and doughnuts have recently been trendy in areas including Philadelphia, San Diego, and Portland, Oregon.