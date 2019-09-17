KFC is serving fried chicken sandwiched between 2 glazed doughnuts at dozens of locations, and people are freaking out

  • KFC is adding doughnuts to the menu alongside fried chicken at more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.
  • Customers can order a combination of fried chicken and doughnuts, as well as a sandwich that wedges fried chicken between two glazed doughnuts.
  • The sandwich is already polarizing people on social media.
KFC is now serving doughnuts at dozens of locations.

On Tuesday, the fried-chicken chain announced that it was testing its “Chicken and Donuts” menu items for a limited time at more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

The options are a basket that pairs chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts, and a sandwich with a chicken fillet between two glazed doughnuts.

The chicken-and-doughnut meal will cost $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two doughnuts. The sandwich is priced at $6, or as a combo meal for $8. KFC said customers can also add a doughnut – served hot – to any meal for $1.

KFC said in a press release that it was using the test to evaluate whether customers are craving chicken and doughnuts on a national scale.

According to a representative, the doughnuts will arrive at stores already cooked, and when a customer orders them, the doughnuts will be dipped in the fryers and glazed with a vanilla icing to ensure they are hot and fresh.

The fried-chicken/doughnut mashup is already polarizing people on social media.

Some saw the menu item as a dangerous option for KFC to offer.

Some people were intrigued.

Some blamed KFC’s new test on Popeyes’ recent super-successful chicken sandwich.

While many people were shocked by KFC’s chicken-and-doughnut sandwich, the concept isn’t entirely new. Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken, a chain in Chicago, serves a similar menu item, as does Sam’s Fried Chicken & Donuts in Houston.

KFC said in the press release that chicken and doughnuts have recently been trendy in areas including Philadelphia, San Diego, and Portland, Oregon.