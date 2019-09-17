KFC is serving fried chicken sandwiched between 2 glazed doughnuts at dozens of locations, and people are freaking out

- source
- KFC
- KFC is adding doughnuts to the menu alongside fried chicken at more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.
- Customers can order a combination of fried chicken and doughnuts, as well as a sandwich that wedges fried chicken between two glazed doughnuts.
- The sandwich is already polarizing people on social media.
KFC is now serving doughnuts at dozens of locations.
On Tuesday, the fried-chicken chain announced that it was testing its “Chicken and Donuts” menu items for a limited time at more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.
The options are a basket that pairs chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts, and a sandwich with a chicken fillet between two glazed doughnuts.
The chicken-and-doughnut meal will cost $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two doughnuts. The sandwich is priced at $6, or as a combo meal for $8. KFC said customers can also add a doughnut – served hot – to any meal for $1.
KFC said in a press release that it was using the test to evaluate whether customers are craving chicken and doughnuts on a national scale.
According to a representative, the doughnuts will arrive at stores already cooked, and when a customer orders them, the doughnuts will be dipped in the fryers and glazed with a vanilla icing to ensure they are hot and fresh.
The fried-chicken/doughnut mashup is already polarizing people on social media.
Some saw the menu item as a dangerous option for KFC to offer.
As well as their new McDefibrillator. https://t.co/FegoyTmAcs
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 17, 2019
KFC wants us to die so badly https://t.co/kp699Z27Bp
— Blair Guild (@BlairGuild) September 17, 2019
I'm not one to bang the drum with "clean eating" but this sounds absolutely horrendous https://t.co/ILwrwewR39
— RANsquawk (@RANsquawk) September 17, 2019
Some people were intrigued.
Road trip, anyone? https://t.co/NwkYai10Ex
— Travis (@travislylesnews) September 17, 2019
Who wants to go on a road trip with me? https://t.co/TYSdGhq5gZ
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 17, 2019
This looks disgusting when can I try it https://t.co/PurZV3g5f5
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 17, 2019
Some blamed KFC’s new test on Popeyes’ recent super-successful chicken sandwich.
This chicken sandwich obsession has gone too far. https://t.co/YWSv2lcbjZ
— Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) September 17, 2019
.@PopeyesChicken what have you done https://t.co/BuQBpprb7O
— Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) September 17, 2019
Your move @ChickfilA, @PopeyesChicken https://t.co/0hQzX5PyGF
— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) September 17, 2019
While many people were shocked by KFC’s chicken-and-doughnut sandwich, the concept isn’t entirely new. Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken, a chain in Chicago, serves a similar menu item, as does Sam’s Fried Chicken & Donuts in Houston.
KFC said in the press release that chicken and doughnuts have recently been trendy in areas including Philadelphia, San Diego, and Portland, Oregon.