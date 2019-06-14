Khabib Nurmagomedov said he can’t jump out the Octagon after he fights Dustin Poirier because his dad will be there

caption Khabib Nurmagomedov. source Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he won’t be jumping out of the UFC Octagon in his next fight because his dad will be watching from beside the cage.

Nurmagomedov infamously mounted the cage after submitting Conor McGregor last year, so he could charge at the Irishman’s friend.

After the bout, Nurmagomedov said Vladimir Putin called to say he was proud, but then said he knew he’d get a “smash” when he returned home to his father.

“I have to stay inside the cage,” Nurmagomedov said this week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won’t be able to jump out of the Octagon at UFC 242 because his dad will be there, watching from beside the cage.

The Russian wrestler infamously submitted Conor McGregor with a tight neck crank in the fourth round of a wild fight at UFC 229 in October last year.

But rather than celebrate, he mounted the fence and charged at McGregor’s cageside friend Dillon Danis. While that was going on, members of Nurmagomedov’s team invaded the Octagon and exchanged punches with McGregor.

Nurmagomedov was unapologetic over the role he played when he spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference, and even said Vladimir Putin had called him to say that he was “very proud.”

The only regret the 30-year-old seemed to have, was that his father might have seen and he was concerned about how he’d react. Nurmagomedov said he expected to get a “smash” when he got home to Dagestan after leaving Las Vegas.

Read more: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor doesn’t deserve a rematch after he begged ‘please don’t kill me’ last time

Indeed, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s coach, mentor, and father, said at the time that his sanctions will be far “tougher” than whatever the UFC could impose against his son.

Abdulmanap will be there cageside at UFC 242 when his son defends his lightweight world title against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in September.

And Nurmagomedov told BT Sport that he plans on taking his game up a gear, and that includes staying in the cage this time.

“I have to go different level, but not … I can’t jump out cage, I have to stay inside the cage,” Nurmagomedov said.

When asked if this was because his father told him he had to stay inside, Nurmagomedov laughed and said yes.

He then added that fans can expect an improved Nurmagomedov when he competes against Poirier. “I already improved myself. I’m working everywhere – grappling, striking, wrestling, conditioning.

“Every fight I improve, if you want to be champion, defend your title, you have to be high on MMA. A lot of tough, young, hungry guys coming and you have to be ready for everybody. Every day you have to learn something. We have 11 weeks before the fight and I’m going to improve myself for the next 11 weeks.”

Read more: Khabib Nurmagomedov is 3 wins away from becoming the best lightweight the UFC has ever seen, and could retire as ‘the Floyd Mayweather of MMA’

Nurmagomedov credited Poirier, a lightweight with exceptional wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway, as a “tough” opponent.

He added: “He has good experience, more than 20 fight in UFC, and beat a lot of tough guys. I like his footwork, boxing, everything, but I’m going to make him tired. If you watch his fights, he fight [sic] stand-up. He fight everybody stand-up but with me, you have to be ready with wrestling pressure.

“Fight beginning boxing style but I’m going to take him down, make him tired, and finish him.”

Nurmagomedov fights Poirier on September 7.