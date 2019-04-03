Khabib Nurmagomedov hits back at Conor McGregor by calling him a ‘rapist’ in tweet with lewd photo

source Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Khabib Nurmagomedov called Conor McGregor a “rapist” in a tweet that included a photo that appeared to show McGregor touching a woman’s thighs.

The tweet came after McGregor called Nurmagomedov’s wife a “towel” in a since-deleted tweet.

The New York Times reported in March that McGregor was being investigated over a sexual assault accusation in Ireland.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hit back at Conor McGregor on Wednesday with a tweet calling the Irish fighter a “rapist.”

The tweet included a photo of a woman taking a bathroom mirror picture and appeared to show McGregor touching the woman’s thighs.

“Rapist, you are Rapist. You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you. We will see. @TheNotoriousMMA,” the tweet from Nurmagomedov read.

Rapist, you are Rapist.

You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you.

We will see.@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/317rLK5TVN — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 3, 2019

The tweet comes after McGregor attacked Nurmagomedov’s wife on Twitter on Tuesday. McGregor posted a photo of Nurmagomedov and his wife, who is Muslim, calling her a “towel.” He deleted the tweet shortly after.

Nurmagomedov did not respond immediately, but his manager did on Twitter, also calling McGregor a “rapist,” while saying criticizing someone’s wife and religion is too far.

Read more: Conor McGregor called Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife a ‘towel’ in a now-deleted photo tweet, and Nurmagomedov’s manager responded by calling the Irishman a ‘rapist’

In March, The New York Times reported that McGregor was being investigated by Irish police over an accusation of sexual assault in Ireland in December. He had been questioned and was released in January. He has not been charged with a crime.

Shortly before the Times’ report, McGregor announced his retirement from UFC, though the finality of his career has been questioned by UFC boss Dana White and Nurmagomedov.

Read more: UFC boss Dana White just hinted that Conor McGregor’s retirement won’t be for good, and nobody is surprised

McGregor’s last fight came against Nurmagomedov in September which he lost via tap-out.