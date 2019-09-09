caption Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor by submission at UFC 229. source Photo by Reuters/Stephen R. Sylvanie

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat Dustin Poirier by submission on Saturday, told Gulf News he wanted to host an $80 million charity fight in Africa to help raise money for people “who cannot get even proper drinking water”.

Dana White has not commented on Nurmagomedov’s proposition, but has laid out some potential next opponents for him, one of whom is Conor McGregor.

“Conor McGregor wants that fight really badly,” White told reporters yesterday. “I’m sure the fans would want to see it. So we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 before jumping out of the cage to attack the Irishman’s friend Dillon Danis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to host a $50 million charity fight in Africa, and it could be a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov beat Dustin Poirier on Saturday to retain his light heavyweight title and take his professional record to 28-0.

After the victory, the Russian fighter told media after his win against Poirier that he wanted to make his next fight a charity event in Africa in order to help raise money for people “who cannot get even proper drinking water” – however, admitted he would first need the UFC’s backing to make it happen.

“If we can raise $50 million or even $40 million or $30 million, then this money can be used for charity in these countries,” Nurmagomedov said, according to Gulf News.

“We are famous and we have a lot of money, but we need to stay focused and humble.”

caption Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier at the weekend. source Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White has previously spoken to his intent take UFC to Africa (though not for charity), and while he is yet to comment on Nurmagomedev’s proposition, he has laid out some potential next opponents for the 30-year-old, one of whom is Conor McGregor.

“Tony Ferguson is next in line if he accepts the fight,” White told reporters at a press conference on Sunday, according to MMA Fighting.

“We’ll see how this thing plays out, when Khabib will fight again, and if Tony wants to fight.

“Tony Ferguson gets the next shot, and obviously, if for whatever reason Tony can’t take the fight or doesn’t want to fight at that time, then we would figure out what’s next.

“But yeah, Conor would make a lot of sense. Conor McGregor wants that fight really badly, and I’m sure the fans would want to see it. So we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Read more: A 26-year-old South African cagefighter knocked his opponent out with a masterful front kick, then celebrated by pretending to shoot him in the face

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by submission at UFC 229 in October 2018 after months of chaotic build-up, which included the Irishman attacking a bus carrying Nurmagomedov in New York, as well as calling him a “Dagestani rat.”

After the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped the cage to launch an attack on McGregor’s cageside friend Dillon Danis – for which he was fined $500,000 by the UFC.

The pair have continued their rivalry outside the cage since, with Nurmagomedov recently saying he’d fight McGregor in the street because he’s not afraid of going to jail.

McGregor called out the Russian for a rematch following the victory over Poirier on Sunday, tweeting: “Book my rematch for Moscow now.”

However, Nurmagomedov has said the Irishman must win another fight before he faces him again.

