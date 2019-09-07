Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage to celebrate with Dana White after dominating Dustin Poirier to remain undefeated lightweight champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Dustin Poirier on Saturday to continue his reign as the undefeated champion of the UFC lightweight division.

Nurmagomedov defeated Poirier by submission, winning with a rear-naked choke at 2:06 of the third round.

After the win, Nurmagomedov once again jumped the cage and went into the crowd – but this time it was to celebrate with UFC president Dana White.

Nurmagomedov and Poirier both expressed respect for each other during their post-fight interviews.

Nurmagomedov was in control from the start of the fight, asserting his will against Poirier and ending the first round with a brutal barrage of elbows before the horn sounded.

"At his mauling best in round one!" ???? ???? The champ is in prime form! #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/T7sIHTmV14 — UFC (@ufc) September 7, 2019

Poirier would get some shots in early in the second round, tagging Khabib with a strong right hand to put the undefeated champion momentarily on the defensive.

But Khabib would recover and ultimately win in convincing fashion, as Poirier met the same fate Conor McGregor did, submitting to a rear-naked choke at 2:06 of the third round.

After securing the win, Nurmagomedov once again jumped over the cage and entered the crowd. But rather than brawling as he infamously did after his win over McGregor, Nurmagomedov instead embraced UFC president Dana White to celebrate his victory.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov and Poirier both expressed their respect for each other, exchanging shirts in a sportsmanlike move. Nurmagomedov said that he would auction off Poirier’s shirt and donate the proceeds to his opponents charity.

With the win, “The Eagle” further cemented his status as the most dominant fighter in the lightweight division. Plenty of potential opponents loom for Nurmagomedov, with No. 1 lightweight contender Tony Ferguson a clear choice as the next in line for a title shot.

While McGregor has also expressed interest in a rematch with Nurmagomedov, the champion has said that McGregor should have to win another fight before getting a shot at the belt.

