Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager says the Russian won’t be fighting ‘irrelevant’ Conor McGregor again because he’s ‘already whooped his ass’

caption Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by submission at UFC 229. source Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says there is no need for the Russian to rematch Conor McGregor because he’s already “whooped his ass.”

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor comprehensively at UFC 229 in 2018, however has been continually touted for a rematch with the Irishman, who’s made it clear he wants to fight again.

“Conor is like a sour ex-girlfriend. She can’t get anybody else,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports, adding: “We already beat him, we already whooped his ass.”

Abdelaiz also described McGregor as “not as nice person” and said he and his team don’t want to go through the “bulls—” again, referring to the ugly buildup to last year’s fight which involved McGregor attacking Nurmagomedov’s team bus.

Nurmagomedov beat Dustin Poirier on Saturday at UFC 242 to take his professional record to 28-0.

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor comprehensively at UFC 229 in October 2018, submitting the Irishman with a neck crank in the third round in front a capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Since then, McGregor has continually called for a rematch with Nurmagomedov, most recently via Twitter on Saturday, after the Russian dispatched Dustin Poirier in similar fashion at UFC 242 to take his professional record to 28-0.

However, Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov’s manager insists that won’t be happening, saying there is a “0.00%” chance the pair will ever meet again.

“Conor is like a sour ex-girlfriend. She can’t get anybody else,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “He’s irrelevant. You heard what Justin Gaethje said – he’s not a good person. The trainer has left him, we don’t want to talk about Conor honestly.

“Khabib had such an amazing night on Saturday night, he fought a really great fighter, he beat a world champion on Saturday. This is what we should be talking about.

“Conor – who cares? For what? We already beat him, we already whooped his ass.”

The fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor last year was embroiled in controversy.

During the buildup to the brawl, McGregor attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov in New York, while the pair also exchanged un-pleasantries on social media, with Nurmagomedov calling McGregor a rapist, and McGregor describing Nurmagomedov’s wife as “a towel” in a now-deleted tweet.

The feud came to a head after Nurmagomedov beat the Irishman, when he jumped the cage and launched an attack on McGregor’s ringside friend Dillon Danis.

“Conor made it ugly. This is the only thing he can do, promote ugliness,” said Abdelaziz.

“We don’t promote ugliness, we Muslims, we promote peace. We fight in a violent sport, but at the end of day, you see what Khabib and Poirier did, it was nothing by respect.

“We don’t want to go through this Conor bulls— again.”

Tony Ferguson is most likely the next opponent for Nurmagomedov, who recently said he wants his next fight to be a charity bout in Africa.