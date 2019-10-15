Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t even have a fight scheduled but is keeping fit by swimming against the tide in a cold river in Dagestan

caption Khabib Nurmagomedov is always training. source Instagram / King Farruh

Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen on an Instagram video swimming against the tide in a cold river in Dagestan, Russia.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t even have a fight lined up but is taking extraordinary measures to keep fit and stay sharp.

Nurmagomedov last fought in September, defeating Dustin Poirier by third round submission in a defense of his UFC lightweight championship.

Watch the video below.

He has no opponent lined up to fight next, but is expected to return to the Octagon in March or April next year, potentially against number one contender Tony Ferguson.

Even though Nurmagomedov has no fight to prepare for, he is still busy training and a video has been posted on Instagram that shows him staying sharp in the Kizilyurt region of Dagestan, likely in the Sulak river that drains the mountainous water into the Caspian sea.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted by Nurmagomedov’s friend known as King Farruh on Instagram, who shares a lot of photos of the fighter.

“Today was very cold, he doesn’t care,” a caption on the video read. “Water was very cold. I tried to put my feet and almost freeze my ass off.”

In a nod to Nurmagomedov’s probable opponent Ferguson, King Farruh added: “Tony, you’re in trouble!”