Khabib Nurmagomedov is continuing to shun Conor McGregor and instead wants to fight Tony Ferguson in front of 70,000 Russians

- Khabib Nurmagomedov is continuing to shun a rematch against Conor McGregor, who he conclusively beat last year.
- Instead, the Dagestan wrestler wants to fight Tony Ferguson “in March or April” next year.
- Nurmagomedov is hopeful the bout can take place in a big Russian stadium like the 70,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is continuing to shun a rematch with his lightweight rival Conor McGregor, instead favoring a high-profile battle against Tony Ferguson.
Unbeaten in 28 professional mixed martial arts contests, Nurmagomedov has fought only once since his dominant 2018 victory over McGregor – a third round submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September.
Now, the 31-year-old is looking ahead to his next fight and wants to return “in March or April,” according to RT Sport, potentially at a big stadium in front of 70,000 fans in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
“It will be in March or April,” Nurmagomedov said. “I said it clearly … I want to fight in a large arena, and the only large indoor arena in Russia is the Gazprom Arena.”
Nurmagomedov wants to fight Ferguson, the multi-dimensional fighter on a 12-fight win streak, rather than McGregor, who hasn’t experienced victory since 2016 and has attracted controversy for throwing a dolly at a bus full of athletes, for slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand, and for appearing to hit an older man in a Dublin pub.
“I have to say that Tony Ferguson deserves it more,” Nurmagomedov said. “You have to give him credit. He is on a 12-fight win streak and he deserves it more than Conor.
“Conor has to come back [and] stop hitting old people. He is a professional fighter. He should come back, win, earn his place and get in line.”