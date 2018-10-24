Killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s children are reportedly barred from leaving Saudi Arabia, some are dual US citizens

caption Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met Jamal Khashoggi’s son in Riyadh. source SPA

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s children have reportedly been barred from leaving Saudi Arabia, according to his editor at The Washington Post.

Khashoggi was often critical of the Saudi government in his reporting, which reportedly led Saudi leadership to restrict the movements of his family.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who was often critical of Riyadh in his reporting, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month. His death has sparked international condemnation and put major strains on US-Saudi relations.

Khashoggi was once a prominent journalist in Saudi Arabia and an adviser to the royal family. But he left Saudi Arabia last year after he was barred from writing by Saudi leadership. Khashoggi was also concerned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to consolidate power, which included arresting fellow princes and businessmen.

After departing Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi began writing for The Washington Post and continued to criticism the Saudi government. Khashoggi became a US resident, splitting his time between Virginia, Istanbul, and London.

Karen Attiah, the global opinion editor at The Post, has been particularly vocal about the situation Khashoggi’s children reportedly face. Khashoggi had four children, three of whom reportedly have dual US citizenship.

“Khashoggi told me when we first met that his ex-wife was pressured into eventually divorcing him because of his critical writings,” Attiah tweeted on October 22. “The Saudis punished him in life by restricting the travel of his children, 3 of whom are dual US citizens.”

When he was still alive, Attiah said Khashoggi told her what “saddened him the most was the fact Saudi Arabia imposed travel bans on his kids after he started writing for” The Post.

Loveday Morris, a reporter at The Post, expressed similar sentiments in a separate tweet.

“When I last spoke to Jamal in May, he complained about the increasing use of travel bans, describing them as the ‘favourite form of punishment’ used by MBS against families of critics,” Morris tweeted. “His family should be free to travel and be together to grieve.”

Saudi state media on Tuesday published photos of Khashoggi’s son Salah Khashoggi with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi’s other son, Sahel Khashoggi, was also in attendance.

Salah has been barred from travel, according to what a friend of the family told The Associated Press.

Prince Mohammed is suspected of orchestrating the events that led to Khashoggi’s death. When Salah met the crown prince, many noted he seemed to have a painful look on his face.

Salah, Jamal Khashoggi’s son, who is banned from travel. They brought him to the royal court to accept condolences. The look on his face. This photo makes me want to scream and throw up. #JamalKhashoggi pic.twitter.com/0M3IYVT5FB — Manal al-Sharif (@manal_alsharif) October 23, 2018

There needs to be pressure on the Saudis to let Salah (a dual U.S. citizen) leave and be reunited with his family during this tough time. He was placed on a travel ban due to his father's writing. #Khashoggi. https://t.co/X5QdNbOjkz — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 23, 2018

Business Insider reached out to the Saudi embassy in Washington, DC, but did not receive an immediate response.

It’s not clear whether President Donald Trump has broached this topic in his discussions with the Saudi government over Khashoggi’s death.

It's not clear whether President Donald Trump has broached this topic in his discussions with the Saudi government over Khashoggi's death.

In a statement on Khashoggi’s disappearance, his family said, “We are sadly and anxiously following the conflicting news regarding the fate of our father…Our family is traumatized, and yearns to be together during this painful time.”