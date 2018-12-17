Khloe Kardashian dyed her hair cotton-candy pink, marking her biggest hair transformation yet

We’ve know Khloe Kardashian as a brunette and a blonde and now we know her with baby pink hair.

Kardashian has never hesitated with switching up her hair – but this might be the most dramatic hair transformation yet.

She posted a solo picture of the transformation, which took her hair from a brand new bright blonde to the new blush blonde shade.

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to a dramatic hair transformation, mixing up her color, cut, and trying different textures and styles all the time.

But the youngest Kardashian sister just debuted what might be her most shocking hair change yet, taking to Instagram on Sunday to show off a new blush hue.

It’s the reality star’s second hair color switch-up this month alone

Earlier in the month, Kardashian posted a social media selfie on Instagram debuting an ice blonde shade and crediting stylist Tracey Cunningham with “always being available” for her “last-minute hair ideas.” In her caption, she called Cunningham a “magician,” adding, “My hair is so healthy and so soft even after everything I do to it. I have to say my healthy hair is because of you!”

After showing off the platinum shade in several Instagram posts, it seems the 34-year-old wanted to try out an entirely new look, sharing a solo photo of her new blush blonde color.

In the new Instagram shot, she’s wearing her signature long, beachy waves with baby pink tones mixed into the blonde, adding a somewhat cryptic caption and writing, “You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment.”

Kardashian tagged longtime hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons in the photo, who posted it on his own Instagram with the caption #AndrewFitzsimonsHair.

She’s not the only Kardashian/Jenner sister to rock pink strands in 2018 – earlier in the year, sister Kim Kardashian West debuted pink hair inspired by a Japanese anime character.

Back in September, Kylie Jenner showed off millennial pink-inspired strands.

