Khloe Kardashian went brunette in a new photo and fans are begging her to make the change permanent

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West announced that she’s collaborated with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney to create a new perfume collection for her brand KKW Fragrance.

In campaign photos for the Diamonds Collection, Khloe is seen with brown hair – a departure from her recent blonde locks.

Her hair color made the Kardashian sisters look like triplets, especially because they were all dressed in matching pink ensembles.

Kardashian West said on Twitter that she loves her sister’s brown hair, and other Twitter users suggested Khloe should wear the hair color permanently.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West announced that she’s collaborated with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney on a new KKW Fragrance line called Diamonds Collection. She also shared promotional images from the campaign on social media.

In the photos, all three women looked like triplets, as they’re seen wearing matching pink ensembles while holding giant perfume bottles. Each Kardashian sister also has curly brown hair.

Khloe’s hair stands out in particular, as the reality-television star has donned blonde locks over the past few years.

While Khloe hasn’t acknowledged her change in hair color, Kardashian West did on Twitter.

“I love Khloe as a brunette!” Kardashian West wrote. “I love that she changed it for this shoot!”

Many others on Twitter seemed to agree, with some saying Khloe should keep the hair color permanently.

The KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection launches on November 8. To learn more about the collaboration, visit the brand’s website.