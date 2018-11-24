Khloe Kardashian shut down fans ‘trying to create drama’ after she chose to spend Thanksgiving in Cleveland

caption Khloe Kardashian. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian shut down fans “trying to create drama” after the reality star skipped her family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Los Angeles.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Twitter on Friday night to explain why she spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson.

“I’ve spent the past three years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I,” she wrote.

“Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” she wrote. “Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

In a second tweet, Kardashian continued, “The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.”

Khloe Kardashian’s absence from the Kardashian-Jenner family dinner did not go unnoticed. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian gave her sister a special shout out.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote.

