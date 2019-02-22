Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line Good American has seemingly removed Jordyn Woods’ bio from its site

caption Woods modeled for Good American. source Presley Ann/Getty

A mid reports that Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, it appears that the famous family is slowly distancing themselves from Woods.

The 21-year-old has modeled for Kardashian’s Good American clothing line since it launched in 2016, but her bio appears to have been removed from the brand’s official website.

Woods’ name and the image appear to have been removed from the site in its entirety, save for a mention in one article.

Amid reports that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, the Kardashian-Jenner family has seemingly been publicly distancing themselves from Woods.

The 21-year-old has appeared in episodes of both “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and Jenner’s spin-off series “Life of Kylie,” as well as collaborating with Jenner on a collection for her namesake brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Woods has also modeled for Kardashian’s Good American clothing line since its launch in 2016 as part of the brand’s “Good Squad,” appearing in campaigns for the denim-based line.

As of Friday, it seems all traces of Woods have been removed from the Good American site, save for one blog post about skin care that mentions Woods in one line.

caption This is currently the only mention of Woods on the Good American website. source Good American

Life & Style reports that Woods’ bio has been removed from the “Squad” page, with the direct link noting “Page Not Found” where it once was. Good American did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

In the wake of the reported cheating scandal, Kylie Cosmetics is also reportedly selling its Jordyn Woods-inspired lip kit for half off, though the famous family has yet to directly address the reports about Woods.

Woods appeared to address the reports in her first public appearance since the news broke, thanking fans for their support “through everything that’s been going on” at an event in Los Angeles to celebrate her collaboration with Eylure on February 21.