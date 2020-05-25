People are calling out Khloe Kardashian for her ‘new face’ after she debuted a radically different look on Instagram

caption Khloe Kardashian was called out after she debuted a drastically different new look on Instagram Saturday. source Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Khloe Kardashian became the subject of numerous memes and call-outs over the weekend after the reality star showed off a drastically different look on Instagram.

Kardashian posted a picture in which her face shape appeared radically changed from its typical appearance, prompting quick reactions from Twitter users who also created memes about the reality star’s new face.

“Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year,” one wrote, while others made jokes connecting Kardashian to the Faceless Men/Jaqen H’ghar from “Game of Thrones.”

“If Khloe kardashian entered a Khloe kardashian look alike contest I’m not sure she’d even be in the top 10,” another user observed.

Khloe Kardashian posted Instagram photos showing off a dramatically new look on Saturday, and social media users were quick to accuse the reality star of photo editing and cosmetic surgery.

Kardashian posted the photos to her account on Saturday, along with the caption: “Location: under b—- skiiiinnnnn.”

While some commenters praised the star’s hair and makeup, others on Twitter were focused on the fact that Kardashian’s face – including her jawline, eyes, and chin – looked radically different than normal.

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year ???? pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

If Khloe kardashian entered a Khloe kardashian look alike contest I’m not sure she’d even be in the top 10 pic.twitter.com/ET5ao23xzY — Dr. John Carter (@ludachrist0pher) May 23, 2020

and you expect me to believe these are all KHLOE KARDASHIAN bitch a transformer pic.twitter.com/XMqJr6jl5g — 2077 (@Jeesseessee) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian’s face has the range of Scarlett Johanssens acting career. pic.twitter.com/s6pRRVghzp — Sebastian Tribbie (@YouveGotNoMale) May 22, 2020

Khloe Kardashian’s face be getting updates every year like it’s iOS ???? pic.twitter.com/eby3ta6Txs — Mc Lovin’ (@SkhadoInt) May 23, 2020

Some users attributed Kardashian’s new look to a skilled photo edit, or even plastic surgery.

first of all khloe kardashian gave herself an entire new face. she took touching up to an entire new level. second of all, she forgot to photoshop her necklace chain too. girlie you ain’t foolin anybody pic.twitter.com/rz937Cz2kO — lex????‍♀️ (@psychedaelicate) May 23, 2020

I wish Khloe Kardashian luck with her head transplant. pic.twitter.com/AGXII0xF8e — Diane N Sevenay (@DianeSevenay) May 23, 2020

i need khloe kardashian’s surgeon and photoshop skills that’s IT pic.twitter.com/pjaW3CFsYe — isa (@leokisst) May 22, 2020

How Khloe Kardashian goes shopping when she gets tired of her look pic.twitter.com/uSWnAQE8Se — Trigga Tre ???????? (@_PressTrigga) May 23, 2020

Several users even jokingly connected Kardashian’s new look to the Jaqen H’ghar and the Faceless Men – assassins who famously switch faces to kill people – from “Game of Thrones.”

Who said Khloe Kardashian is on her fourth face ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Aaghomzqkb — RGB (@Roe_bg) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian can fly to Westeros to get a new face but I can’t find Clorox wipes? Bye. pic.twitter.com/js5LGfifkE — michael (@mikeylatorella) May 23, 2020

In general, most people were in disbelief at Kardashian’s radical new look, and made plenty of jokes at the reality star’s expense.

Gonna tell my kids this is Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/KK2zy9IyuK — Brooke (@brookeas_) May 23, 2020

you expect me to believe this is khloe kardashian pic.twitter.com/zG6UP7yb1a — obj (@objsucks) May 22, 2020

Khloe Kardashian’s Face ID when she tries unlocking her phone pic.twitter.com/cQCpbcsjHG — Don Jon (@jonathanspena) May 23, 2020

yo i dont really follow this family but when did they recast Khloe Kardashian? pic.twitter.com/jQKtxY5a1w — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) May 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been called out for apparently editing their photos on social media. In April, Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner posted poorly-edited photos on social media, causing followers to call her out for the obvious editing fail.

Representatives for Kardashian didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.