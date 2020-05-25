People are calling out Khloe Kardashian for her ‘new face’ after she debuted a radically different look on Instagram

Libby Torres
Khloe Kardashian was called out after she debuted a drastically different new look on Instagram Saturday.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Khloe Kardashian posted Instagram photos showing off a dramatically new look on Saturday, and social media users were quick to accuse the reality star of photo editing and cosmetic surgery.

Kardashian posted the photos to her account on Saturday, along with the caption: “Location: under b—- skiiiinnnnn.”

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn ????

While some commenters praised the star’s hair and makeup, others on Twitter were focused on the fact that Kardashian’s face – including her jawline, eyes, and chin – looked radically different than normal.

Some users attributed Kardashian’s new look to a skilled photo edit, or even plastic surgery.

Several users even jokingly connected Kardashian’s new look to the Jaqen H’ghar and the Faceless Men – assassins who famously switch faces to kill people – from “Game of Thrones.”

In general, most people were in disbelief at Kardashian’s radical new look, and made plenty of jokes at the reality star’s expense.

This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been called out for apparently editing their photos on social media. In April, Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner posted poorly-edited photos on social media, causing followers to call her out for the obvious editing fail.

Representatives for Kardashian didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.