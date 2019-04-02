Khloe Kardashian seemed very uncomfortable when Jimmy Kimmel asked if it was ‘time to stop dating basketball players’

caption Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share a daughter. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

When the three Kardashian sisters recently made an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” – ostensibly to promote the new season of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” – Kimmel did not hesitate to ask about recent family drama.

Without naming names, Kimmel told Khloe Kardashian he had a question about “this character that you had a baby with,” meaning her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” he asked. While the audience applauded and shouted “yes,” she seemed vaguely uncomfortable.

caption “I don’t know. I like what I like. What can I say?” source Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

“I don’t know. I like what I like. What can I say?” she replied, clarifying that she actually does enjoy watching basketball and it’s not just the players’ “height thing” that she’s interested in.

“But I do agree – I should’ve listened to my MJ, my grandmother. I should probably start to date accountants or something like that,” she concluded.

Kardashian recently blasted Thompson on social media after he was spotted getting cozy with another woman: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Woods later confirmed that she and Thompson had kissed and claimed that he initiated it.

Thompson had previously been involved in a cheating scandal when photos and videos of him surfaced with other women, all while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson.

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

Before Thompson had even entered the picture, however, Kardashian had an unfortunate track record when it came to dating basketball players.

She previously dated Houston Rockets player James Harden, who also cheated on her. Kardashian was married to former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom, whose alleged drug use and infidelity eventually led to the couple’s split in 2013.

Watch the full interview video below.