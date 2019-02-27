Kardashian family friends say that Jordyn Woods blamed alcohol when Khloe confronted her about cheating with Tristan Thompson

caption Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson were reportedly seen cuddling and kissing at a private party last week. source Lilly Lawrence/George Pimentel/Getty Images

Close family friends of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been sounding off on social media about Tristan Thompson’s current cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend of three years has been accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Woods is expected to discuss the scandal on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” which airs on Friday.

“Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Kardashian confidante Larsa Pippen wrote on Instagram. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq also suggested that Woods is blaming her actions on alcohol “to gain self pity and save face.”

Amid reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, close friends of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been sounding off on social media – condemning Woods in particular.

Thompson, Kardashian’s boyfriend of three years and the father of her daughter True, was reportedly spotted cuddling and kissing Woods at a private party last week. Kardashian, her sisters, and her friends have all but confirmed the news.

caption Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq at a PrettyLittleThing event on on February 20, 2019. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Haqq shared an Instagram post on Tuesday that reads, “The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself.”

One fan praised Haqq’s message in the comments.

“I admire how you own your mistakes and are always there for @khloekardashian,” the person wrote. “She deserves all the happiness.”

“I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again,” Haqq replied, “but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.”

caption “Where Jordyn f—-d up at is she owed loyalty to that family.” source @malika/Instagram

Haqq also expressed her approval of another fan’s comment, which slammed Woods for betraying the trust of both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Woods is expected to discuss the scandal on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” which premieres on Friday. Woods, whose late father was a sound engineer on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” has a close relationship with Will Smith and his family.

“Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Kardashian confidante Larsa Pippen wrote on Instagram. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

It’s unclear whether Woods will discuss the cheating scandal with Pinkett Smith. Both TMZ and People have reported that Woods previously signed an “ironclad” non-disclosure agreement, potentially barring her from discussing the private life of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Woods has been a close friend of the family for years, having repeatedly appeared on E!”s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Since news of the scandal broke, the family has begun to publicly sever ties with Woods.

All Kardashian-Jenner sisters, except for Kylie, have unfollowed Woods on Instagram. Khloe even liked an Instagram post that announced Kendall Jenner had unfollowed the aspiring model.

Representatives for Khloe, Thompson, and Woods haven’t responded to INSIDER’s requests for comment.