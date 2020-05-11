Khloe Kardashian gave Kris Jenner vodka, a weed vape pen, condoms, and a vibrator for Mother’s Day

caption Khloe Kardashian gave Kris Jenner a lavish array of gifts for Mother’s Day. source Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage and Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian gave mom Kris Jenner a huge gift basket for Mother’s Day, and included a bottle of vodka, a weed vape pen, condoms, and a vibrator in the box.

Jenner unboxed the goods in a hilarious video posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Each of Kardashian’s thoughtful gifts came with a hilarious description of a “mommy” situation – for example, the bottle of Belvedere vodka that Jenner received was labeled, “For the: ‘It’s five o’clock somewhere’ mommy.”

Other items in the gift box included a face roller, an eye mask, a gag pill bottle, and a Tom Ford candle in the scent “F—ing Fabulous.”

Jenner unboxed the lavish gifts in a series of hilarious videos posted to her Instagram stories.

“Okay guys, I’m opening up Khloe’s Mother’s Day gift, and we’re off to a pretty good start,” Jenner said while focusing on a bottle of Belvedere vodka with a pink satin bow on it.

All of the items in the gift basket featured a small label describing a specific, “mommy”-themed situation in which to use them – for instance, the bottle of vodka was for the “‘It’s five o’clock somewhere’ mommy.”

After showing off the vodka, Jenner panned over to the rest of the gift box, which also included some condoms with the phrase “No kids allowed” stamped on them

“For the ‘I’m done popping them out’ mommy,'” Jenner read, adding, “Safety first, kids.”

Jenner continued showing the contents of the box, pausing on a weed vape pen.

“And then we get to the… is this weed? Okay,” she said.

Other items in the box included a gag pill bottle for “chill pills,” a sleep mask for the “‘Five more minutes’ mommy,” a face mask and face roller for the “‘Need to zen the f— out’ mommy,”, and a Tom Ford candle in the scent “F—ing Fabulous.”

One of the last items in the box was a hot-pink vibrator, which definitely threw Jenner for a loop. “Wait, is this sexual?” she asked while focusing on the sex toy.

But Khloe’s presents didn’t stop there. The final item in the lavish gift box was a black and white Dior clutch – for the “‘I need some retail therapy’ mommy,” according to Khloe’s handmade label.

Jenner seemed thrilled with her gifts, calling them “so fabulous.”

“Thank you Khloe, my little bunny!” she said while showing off the Dior purse. “I love you. This is fabulous and so are you.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are no strangers to lavish gift-giving – Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi received an impressive amount of presents for her first birthday last year, and was gifted a two-story playhouse for Christmas by her grandma Jenner.

And Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took the gift-giving a step further last year, giving their 6-year-old daughter North a jacket worn by late pop star Michael Jackson, which reportedly cost over $60,000 at an auction.