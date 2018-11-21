Khloe Kardashian shared an ‘awkward’ photo with her family and Tristan Thompson in the delivery room: ‘You can feel the tension’

caption Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child in April. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a previously unseen photo from the hospital when she gave birth to her daughter.

The photo features Khloe in labor – alongside her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The photo was taken shortly after the Kardashians had seen reports of Thompson’s alleged cheating.

“This is one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time,” Khloe wrote. “You can feel the tension lol but it makes me laugh for some reason.”

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at her experience giving birth to True Thompson in April – mere hours after her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity made headlines.

The new mom posted a photo from the delivery room, featuring her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

“This is one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time,” Khloe wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram story.

caption Kris, Kourtney, and Kim all flew to Cleveland to support Khloe. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

“You can feel the tension lol but it makes me laugh for some reason,” she continued. “I am definitely one of those people that when I am uncomfortable I nervously laugh. Welcome to my labor lol.”

On the most recent episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the Kardashians were blunt about their feelings towards Thompson following his cheating scandal.

While Khloe decided to take the high road for the sake of her birthing experience, her sisters had difficulty acting natural around Thompson.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian explained why she let Tristan Thompson in the delivery room just days after reports that he cheated on her

“As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time, so I’m gonna keep it cute [in the delivery room],” Kim shared with the camera. “I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

Later on the show, Kim admitted that she thinks Tristan is only sorry because he got caught – and revealed that the whole family sat down with him to figure out why he allegedly cheated.

caption Kim was hardly subtle about her distaste for Thompson in the delivery room. source E!

“You know, Khloe has been so invested – moved to Cleveland, nested in this house, made it a home, and it’s beautiful because you can see the whole place is Khloe,” Kris added.

“[Khloe] said something really interesting; she said ‘I didn’t have a baby just to have a baby and move on, I had a baby to create a beautiful family,’ and that’s what broke my heart. It’s true. She never really saw it coming either.”

Most recently, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that it’s “hard” for Khloe and Thompson to watch the family’s reality show.

Read more: Watch Kim Kardashian publicly force Tristan Thompson to unblock her on Instagram

“It is awkward especially for maybe Tristan who isn’t used to this,” Kim said. “Unfortunately, that’s what was going on in our lives, so six months later, when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and they’re live tweeting and everyone’s chiming in. So that is hard for Khloe, and I’m sure for Tristan.”

Kim also went on to say that her family is using the opportunity to watch the footage as “therapy,” and that they are here for Khloe if she needs them.

Thompson has yet to comment on the cheating allegations.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.