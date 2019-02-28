Khloe Kardashian seems to address Tristan Thompson’s reported cheating: ‘Your one stupid weekend, you just demolished a relationship’

caption Khloe Kardashian talks about trust in the new trailer for KUWTK season 16. source E!

In a new promo for the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian talks about how hard it is to rebuild trust.

Tristan Thompson has recently come under fire for reportedly cheating on Khloe with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

Last season, the show focused on Kardashian finding out about reports that Thompson had cheated on her just days before giving birth to their daughter, True.

Season 16 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres March 31 on E!.

Khloe Kardashian’s love life – namely the reported cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods – has been in the headlines lately, but in a newly released trailer for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” that was released Thursday, Khloe seems to be still dealing with the aftermath of his first reported cheating scandal.

At the end of the last season, which finished airing in December 2018, fans finally got to see what happened behind the scenes when Khloe found out about reports that Tristan had been caught cheating on her just days before she was due to give birth to daughter True Thompson last April.

In the trailer, Khloe is speaking to someone off-camera and says “It’s really hard to regain trust. Your one stupid weekend, you just demolished a relationship.”

The trailer ends with a clip of Khloe in tears as she’s on the phone, saying, “This is unreal.”

The clip was likely filmed before new reports claiming that Thompson had cheated with Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend Jordyn Woods, so she is most likely not addressing the recent headlines in the clip. Still, it shows us that her relationship with Thompson will likely once again take center stage in the new season.

The 30-second promo also includes Kim Kardashian telling husband Kanye West, “I’m not going to be nice,” and Khloe telling the family that Kim’s house is on fire, referencing the California wildfires that struck her family’s homes last year and was the deadliest in California’s history.

New episodes of “KUWTK” premiere on March 31 on E!. You can watch the entire trailer below.