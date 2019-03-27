Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson loves her but doesn’t respect her in new ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ trailer

caption The trailer for season 16 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” just dropped. source E!

E! recently released the trailer for the new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that premieres this Sunday.

The trailer shows Khloe Kardashian talking about her family and Tristan Thompson.

In the trailer, Kim Kardashian can be heard saying that moving to Chicago might be her “breaking point.”

E! recently released a new trailer for the upcoming season 16 premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Set to somber music, the video includes clips that seem to show Khloe Kardashian discussing Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

It also shows some of the other “real-life struggles” other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been dealing with since the last season of the show ended in 2018.

Here are some of the major takeaways from the trailer.

caption In the trailer, Khloe Kardashian talks about Tristan Thompson. source E!

In the trailer, Khloe can be seen crying as she talks to the cameras, saying, “It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show. This is my life.”

In another clip, she’s shown on speakerphone yelling, “My family was ruined.” It’s unclear who she was talking to.

Later in the trailer, Khloe talks about Thompson’s feelings for her, saying she doesn’t feel like he respects her. “Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever,” her voice can be heard saying over another clip.

Jordyn Woods also appears in the trailer

At one point in the trailer, Kris Jenner makes a toast in honor of Woods and Kylie Jenner – but this clip was likely filmed before reports that Thompson cheated with Woods broke. The family seemed to be a celebration dinner, which could have been for their joint makeup venture with Kylie cosmetics.

In the trailer, viewers can hear Kim Kardashian talking about moving to Chicago

caption In the trailer, Kim Kardashian is shown sitting next to Kanye West. source E!

“Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point,” viewers can hear Kim say in the trailer. She was likely alluding to Kanye West’s reported plans to move to Chicago, the place where he was raised.

In September, reports surfaced that West was planning on moving to Chicago, Illinois, without Kim and his children. “I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago … I’m never leaving again,” he told a group of high-school students at an event in Chicago last September, according to Page Six.

Clips of Kim and Kanye’s ‘Sunday Service’ can be seen throughout the trailer

Though they’ve been fairly secretive about the event, it appears clips of their “Sunday Service” can be seen throughout the trailer, pointing to the fact that we may learn more about it this season.

The season premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

You can watch the full trailer below: