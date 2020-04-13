Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated True’s 2nd birthday together in quarantine — here are photos of the ‘Trolls’-themed party

caption Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian celebrated their daughter, True’s, second birthday with a Trolls-themed bash. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated their daughter, True’s, second birthday on Sunday.

The surprise party included two Trolls-themed cakes, an elaborate balloon display, and gifts from the rest of the Kardashian family.

“Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored,”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even while sheltering in place, Khloe Kardashian managed to throw a blowout birthday party for her daughter, True.

On Sunday, Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, hosted an intimate celebration for their daughter’s second birthday at Kardashian’s home in Calabasas, California. The bash was complete with two Trolls-themed cakes, an elaborate balloon display, and mounds of presents from the rest of the clan who couldn’t attend the party.

Khloe Kardashian shared an emotional message to her daughter on Instagram

“You are literally my entire world!” Kardashian wrote in a caption on Instagram. “I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!”

Thompson shared a sweet video of he helping True blow out the candles on her cake.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian shared her excitement in an Instagram Story.

“Ms. True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts,” Kardashian said in the video. “She is going to freak out.”

Family and friends sent gifts, including an ice cream parlor set

Kardashian went on to show fans the presents family and friends had sent True, including an ice cream parlor playset, toy cars, dolls, and a pink tricycle.

source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

“Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian said she had originally planned to bake the cakes herself. But she decided to support House of Pastry, a local bakery.

caption Only Kardashian, Thompson, and True were able to attend the intimate party. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Kardashian’s sisters made sure to send their love, since they weren’t able to attend in person.

Kylie Jenner posted a video to Instagram with her daughter, Stormi, singing happy birthday to True.

Kim Kardashian posted an old photo with True.

“I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today!” she wrote in the post. “I love you so much precious girl! Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever.”