Watch Khloe Kardashian get interrogated by her family on whether she’s hooked up with ex Tristan Thompson in quarantine

- source
- Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
- In a recent preview for E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Scott Disick grill Khloe Kardashian about whether she’s slept with her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she’s self-isolating to coparent their daughter True.
- “Has Khloe slept with Tristan yet?” Disick asks the group on a Zoom call, prompting Jenner to say, “100%” at the same time that Khloe responds, “No!”
- Ignoring Khloe’s attempt to shoot down the question, Disick says, “That’s what I said! She says no.”
- Although Khloe and Thompson have remained apart since breaking up in early 2019, they’ve continued to coparent True. And in a recent episode of the reality show, Khloe shared that she’s considering asking Thompson to serve as a sperm donor for her second child.
