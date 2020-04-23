Watch Khloe Kardashian consider using ex Tristan Thompson as her sperm donor to have another baby on ‘KUWTK’

- source
- Khloe Kardashian debated whether or not to have her ex Tristan Thompson be her sperm donor for her second child on Wednesday’s trailer for the upcoming episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
- After telling Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian that her doctor said that freezing embryos would allow her to know more information up front, the 35-year-old said she talked to Thompson, with whom she shares her daughter True, about being her sperm donor.
- “If you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice. But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together,” Khloe said, continuing, “I don’t know which way to go.”
- “I feel like he would have to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor,” she said, explaining, “What if in three years, I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that.'”
- At the end of the trailer, Kourtney, who shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, chimed in and said, “Mine are just frozen. I don’t have a sperm donor.”
