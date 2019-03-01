Khloe Kardashian responds to critics who say she isn’t holding Tristan Thompson accountable for the cheating scandal

caption Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian tweeted a response to those who have criticized her for seeming to put more blame on Jordyn Woods than Tristan Thompson in regards to their cheating scandal.

Kardashian said Thompson has been talking to her privately about it.

She criticized Woods for speaking publicly about Thompson and the incident.

Khloe Kardashian tweeted a response Friday evening, slamming those who criticized her for seeming to put more heat on Jordyn Woods than Tristan Thompson when it came to their cheating scandal.

Kardashian clarified that she finds Thompson “equally to blame” in the situation, but because Thompson is the father of her daughter, True, she didn’t want to drag him through the mud.

She did, however, seem to accuse Woods of lying and said that if she found Thompson did the same, she would speak about him publicly, too.

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she wrote. “Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired [sic], then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Kardashian addressed Woods in a tweet earlier on Friday following Woods’ appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Live show “Red Table Talk.” She accused Woods of lying and “breaking up” her family.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

For those unfamiliar, reports broke earlier this week that Woods, who has been a longtime friend of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, had cheated with Thompson following a Drake concert in Los Angeles on Sunday. Woods later told “Red Table Talk” that she and Thompson had kissed but that there was “no passion, no nothing.”