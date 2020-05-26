Watch Khloe Kardashian creatively incorporate daughter True Thompson into her workouts

caption True Thompson accompanied Khloe Kardashian on her workout. source Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian used her daughter True Thompson to intensify her at-home workout.

In an Instagram video on Monday, the 35-year-old sprints while pulling her 2-year-old daughter behind her in a wagon.

“Let’s do this!” she captioned the video, which plays to the song “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson played an important role in her mom’s fitness routine, the 35-year-old reality star showed in a series of Instagram videos on Monday.

In a video set to Survivor’s song “Eye of the Tiger,” Khloe runs uphill while wearing a harness around her waist to pull the 2-year-old’s wagon behind her.

After her first sprint, she breathes heavily with her hands on her hips, hinting that the training is laborious. She also included a black-and-white clip of herself doing leg presses with True accompanying her nearby.

“Lets do this!” Khloe, who shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson, captioned the videos.

She added, “@donamatrixtraining was really pushing me this day.”

Her trainer Don-A-Matrix, who appears at the beginning of the third video, left a comment applauding her performance.

“Being in quarantine for so long @khloekardashian TBH I was surprised you finished, especially with #BabyTrue on your back,” he wrote.

Don-A-Matrix has also worked with Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West in the past. He even attended Kourtney’s drive-by birthday party during the pandemic.

While Khloe demonstrated the high-intensity workouts she takes on to stay in shape, people questioned how natural her appearance really is after she looked radically different in a series of recent Instagram selfies.

The reality star shared three up-close photos of herself on Saturday, captioning the post, “location: under b—— skiiiinnnnn.”

Not only is her hair chopped and a light caramel color – a deviation from her normally platinum blonde look – but the dimensions of Khloe’s face seem different than they do in her other photos.

Many Twitter users remarked that it appeared as though she had an entirely “new face.” Comparing side-by-side photos of her, they accused Khloe of editing her photos and undergoing cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance.

Khloe Kardashian’s face has the range of Scarlett Johanssens acting career. pic.twitter.com/s6pRRVghzp — Sebastian Tribbie (@YouveGotNoMale) May 22, 2020

first of all khloe kardashian gave herself an entire new face. she took touching up to an entire new level. second of all, she forgot to photoshop her necklace chain too. girlie you ain’t foolin anybody pic.twitter.com/rz937Cz2kO — lex????‍♀️ (@psychedaelicate) May 23, 2020

I wish Khloe Kardashian luck with her head transplant. pic.twitter.com/AGXII0xF8e — Diane N Sevenay (@DianeSevenay) May 23, 2020

While Khloe was most recently scrutinized for her selfies, it wasn’t the first time that a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been accused of editing their photos to distort their bodies and faces.

Fans have previously called out members of the famous family for their social media blunders and criticized them for being inauthentic to their millions of followers.

