Kick Start 2019 with ITV Choice and The Return of The Voice UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – 17 December 2018 – The Voice UK's stellar panel of coaches — Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – are all confirmed to return to their iconic red chairs for the new series launching in January 2019. They will be seeking the very best solo singers, duos and, in a competition first this year, trios.









Grammy, Oscar and BAFTA winning singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson said on her return: “I’m so happy to be re-joining my coaches at The Voice UK. I’m ready and excited to discover some beautiful voices.”

With five multi-platinum albums and countless sold out arena tours, Olly Murs made his debut as a coach earlier this year and will also be returning for 2019, Olly said: “Now I’ve got one season under my belt, I can’t wait to see what my second season has in store for me. Last year I managed to get seduced and picked some entertaining performers. The other coaches might think they have worked me out but I’m coming back with a bang, just you wait!”

The legendary Sir Tom Jones, with a phenomenal 6 decades in showbusiness, will be back following a tour of the UK and Europe this summer. Sir Tom said: “I’m raring to go on the search for some talented new singers. Bringing in the trio element will present a new sound that could shake everything up. We’ll have to see of course, but whether it’s a solo singer, a duo or a trio, I’m hoping to find someone with that special spark. I’m so proud and excited about my winner, Ruti, who is in the studio doing some very impressive work, she’s developing into a true artist and I can’t wait for you all to hear her!”

Entertainer, innovator and seven-time Grammy award winner, will.i.am also returns. will said: “The UK always surprises me with some of the freshest artists and this keeps me coming back for more. By adding trios, we’re raising the bar, so bring it on UK!”

The winner will be set on the road to realising their artistic ambitions with the ultimate prize of a recording contract with music giants Polydor Records.

2019 will also see the return of The Voice Kids on ITV Choice, tune in over the summer as once again the coaches search for Britain’s best young singer.





The Voice UK (2019)

Sundays from 6 January

IND:16:30

MALTA/THAI: 18.00

KSA/TWN/UAE: 19.00