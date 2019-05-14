A high school student in Missouri is being investigated after posting a racist Snapchat threatening to lynch black athletes

caption Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri. source Google Maps

Police in Springfield, Missouri, are investigating a Snapchat video posted by a student at Kickapoo High School.

The video showed a boy calling black students a number of racist names, including the N-word, before threatening to “lynch” them.

Kickapoo principal Bill Powers sent an email to parents calling the video “incredibly offensive content.”

Police launched an investigation after the Springfield NAACP and others called for action against the 20-second Snapchat video.

Police in Missouri have launched an investigation after a student filmed a racist video in which he warned black classmates that he would “lynch” them if they went in the school’s locker room.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams announced in a statement on Monday that authorities launched investigation into the video, posted by a student at Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri.

The statement came after the Springfield NAACP and others called for action against the 20-second Snapchat clip.

The video showed a boy, who has not been publicly named, calling black students a number of racist names, including the N-word.

“Stay the f*** out of our locker room. Coming in and stealing s***, we should f***ing lynch you,” he said in the video. “F*** all of you. It is a privilege to be in our school. You f****** go around like you own the place.”

Kickapoo principal Bill Powers sent an email to parents calling the video “incredibly offensive content, including statements of racism and suggestions of violence,” according to the Springfield News-Leader.

He told parents that the student had been disciplined in the “maximum scope.”

“The law does not allow us to be specific on the disciplinary actions we have taken, but I assure you that it is significant and appropriate,” he said.

The video comes after a string of incidents at the school. In April, students ripped town Gay-Straight-Trans Alliance posters, and at least one student waved a Confederate battle flag in the school’s parking lot.