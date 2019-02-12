Someone created a $57 button that silently lets your partner know you want sex, and the internet is stunned

source LoveSync via Kickstarter

LoveSync is a device that lets you, with the push of a button, silently and “anonymously” indicate to your partner that you’re in the mood for sex.

A fundraising campaign for LoveSync launched Monday on Kickstarter, and the device has already raised more than half of its $7,500 goal.

People on social media are roasting the button for its purpose of “summoning” your partner and intent to replace audible consent for sex.

Amazon pioneered the idea of miniature buttons that people press to quickly order household staples like laundry detergent and potato chips. Now, a startup has a button for couples to request another household essential: sex.

On Monday, a Kickstarter campaign introduced the world to LoveSync buttons, designed to help partners signal when they’re in the mood for sex.

LoveSync buttons come in a set – one for each person’s bedside table – so you can press it when you want to indicate to your partner that you want to have sex. If both partners tap their buttons in the same 15-minute “consensus window,” both buttons will glow green, and you’ll know the other person is horny too.

Though it’s only a Kickstarter concept at this point, the LoveSync button aims for the elegant design of an Apple product or a Nest thermostat, with “CNC machined steel housing” and a “capacitive touch sensor.”

The device, the Kickstarter campaign says, is designed to “take the luck out of getting lucky” so you can “make your move with confidence” – so you don’t have to risk initiating sex and getting rejected.

LoveSync’s launch on Kickstarter wasn’t met with entirely positive reactions on social media. People on Twitter skewered several features of the device, as well as its description.

I love to anonymously trigger my horniness device in the hopes that my partner has also triggered their horniness device and that the patent-pending lovesync technology finds consensus in our sexual desire spectrum ratings. — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 11, 2019

At first I thought this product was totally ridiculous but basically harmless, and then I realized THEY DESIGNED IT TO USE A CENTRAL HORNINESS SERVER https://t.co/busnEGfjZk — Parker Higgins (@xor) February 11, 2019

the 2019 we deserve pic.twitter.com/aoTyIBxOx8 — Anthony V. (@fascinated) February 12, 2019

The video on LoveSync’s campaign page says you can push the button “anonymously” – which is puzzling, considering the buttons are advertised as being for a couple.

my favorite part is that your partner "anonymously pushes the button." THERE ARE ONLY TWO OF YOU, HOW IS IT ANONYMOUS?! — julia ???? alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 11, 2019

The two best things about LoveSync are: 1. Saying it out loud requires you to clarify “not like a kitchen sink” every time. 2. “anonymously”????? pic.twitter.com/irIhdl4PrQ — austin walker (@austin_walker) February 11, 2019

People also criticized LoveSync’s high price, versus simply asking your partner for sex. The Kickstarter campaign says a set of the LoveSync buttons will cost $57 (unless you nab an early-bird price).

If my husband spent $50 on a button to summon me to have sex with him, he wouldn't be having sex with anyone for a while, I'll tell ya that much for free https://t.co/Yew3b0aURb — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) February 11, 2019

LoveSync: "whoever said communication is definitely part of a healthy relationship was stupid and dumb, here's a sex summoning button" https://t.co/3FHmQy1xtk — ????.ashley.???? (@AshleyEsqueda) February 11, 2019

Some also drew similarities between LoveSync and the “nut button” meme, which emerged online in 2016.

The founders are a Cleveland couple named Ryan and Jenn Cmich, who said in a promo video that they lost the “joys of romance” after being married for about 15 years. The buttons, they said, are a solution to an “age-old problem,” allowing you to “get your LoveSync on.”

As of Tuesday, LoveSync had 84 backers, who had pledged more than $4,000.

LoveSync has until March 13 to reach its $7,500 goal, and the campaign says backers will get their LoveSync buttons in August if it’s successful.