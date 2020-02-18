Kickstarter employees have unionized, becoming the first tech company to do so as workers organize across the industry

source Hollis Johnson

Kickstarter employees have unionized, making them the first full-time employees at a tech company to do so as more across the industry look to organize.

Workers voted 46-37 in favor of unionizing after a heated back and forth with management that included the firing of two workers leading the organizing efforts.

“We support and respect this decision, and we are proud of the fair and democratic process that got us here,” Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan said in an emailed statement.

The historic 46-37 vote in favor of unionizing comes after a contentious process, which involved the firing of two Kickstarter employees who were leading the efforts. Kickstarter employees had also accused the company of distributing anti-union materials as they sought to get representation. The employees then filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, which has yet to resolve, according to Vice.

#KickstarterUnited has now been certified by the NLRB:

????????We Are A Union!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/l6W91lILKU — Kickstarter United (@ksr_united) February 18, 2020

